We’re coming up on the end of the first week of spring sports competition, the first time we could say that in two years.
A lot has happened this first week, from standout athletes to a sense of normalcy at games. There was a lot to chew on as we enter the homestretch of a crazy school year.
One thing that felt right was the return of fans. I was cold sitting on the small bleachers at Giorgetti Park last Saturday, covering the Rutland-Otter Valley baseball game, but I was warmed up a bit by seeing many supporting parents, grandparents and students alike that were at the game.
There was a student section at the Rutland girls lacrosse team on Monday. Normally, I wouldn’t bat an eye at that being the case, but when you haven’t seen one of those in a while, it brings a smile to your face.
Covering games this week was refreshing and felt normal again. As the the state returns to even more normality, I’m sure more fans will make their way out too.
On the playing field, there were standouts galore from the Herald coverage area.
Jevan Valente was tough to hit in the Rutland baseball team’s opener last Saturday against Otter Valley. While his team lost, his effort on the hill had the Ravens in a strong position to win. He kept the Otters off guard with his great off-speed pitches and fastball that sits in the low 80s, striking out 11.
His Otter Valley counterpart Fraser Pierpont was just as strong, keeping the Otters afloat when they were down.
Valente’s teammate Tyler Weatherhogg has had multiple hits in both Rutland games so far.
There were plenty of players that shined in the Fair Haven baseball team’s lineup in their opener on Tuesday, but I was most impressed with Carson Babbie. Hitting in the No. 8 hole in the lineup, he drove in five runs. Kohlby Murray lacing a triple in his first at-bat since middle school wasn’t too shabby either.
Their Fair Haven classmate Zoey Cole impressed in her senior season opener as well. She struck out 14 Otter Valley batters propelling the Slaters to a win.
At Proctor, Cam Richardson had a dogged performance in the opening game at Poultney. One inning didn’t do any favors to his earned run average, but he was tough to beat otherwise. An 114-pitch outing helped will the Phantoms to a win.
On the lacrosse field, the Rutland girls lacrosse team announced its presence against BFA-St. Albans on Monday. The Ravens were on the brink of a state finals trip two years ago and they looked every bit as strong in their opener.
From the scoring of Kendra Sabotka and Makieya Hendrickson to the passing of girls like Karsyn Bellomo and Jenna Sunderland, there was plenty to like in an 18-7 win.
The Rutland boys lacrosse team saw two different extremes in its first two games. It was dominant in an opening win against BFA-St. Albans, but came back down to Earth in a road loss to Burr and Burton.
There were many standouts in the win against the Bobwhites. Matt Magro was one of them, scoring his first varsity goal.
It was way too early to know if any of these first-week trends continue, but there are plenty of teams and athletes that impressed in these opening days.
Hopefully, Mother Nature takes a hint and stops messing with the schedule because athletes across the state are revving to compete.
It’s something they sorely missed last year and something they’re cherishing all the more now.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
