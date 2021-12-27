With the Christmas ham digested and the gifts put away in a safe place, a new calendar will take its place on the wall this weekend.
Local sports teams enjoyed a nice long weekend away from competition after putting in hard work to set themselves up for a successful start to 2022.
With more than two weeks of action in the rear view mirror, let’s stop to take a look at some of the big stories we’ve seen in the early going of the winter season in Rutland County.
Big breakoutsIt’s always awesome to see someone’s work being rewarded in a big way when games get underway.
We’ve seen a fair share of athletes stepping into larger roles and thriving with the added responsibility.
A player that comes to mind is Mill River senior Nate Hoague. Hoague has become the clear offensive leader for a Minutemen team that has a lot of potential to be competitive as the season goes on.
Hoague’s ability to keep defenses honest with his elite skill hitting the 3-point shot has been awesome to watch.
Proctor’s Bryson Bourn is another athlete that comes to mind when it comes to breakout performers.
Bourn was a role player on last year’s championship team that was led by Conner McKearin and Brennon Crossmon, but he has stepped into the spotlight this winter.
Bourn scored 30 points in the Phantoms’ opener and was a crucial cog in Proctor winning the Bob Abrahamson title.
Youth served
There have been a handful of athletes that burst onto the scene this winter.
Springfield’s Macie Stagner was a contributor for the Cosmos’ girls soccer team in the fall, but has really flexed her athletic prowess on the hardwood.
Stagner is Springfield’s leading scorer and a critical piece in the Cosmos’ strong start.
No team was hit harder by graduation than the Fair Haven girls basketball team with an elite class of seniors turning their tassel this past spring.
A new group of girls is planting the seeds for their generation of Slater success and freshmen Isabelle Cole and Kate Hadwen have been two of the players at the forefront of that.
Teaming with some more veteran players, Cole and Hadwen are proving themselves as building blocks for Fair Haven’s future.
In boys basketball, freshmen like Logan Letourneau and Drew Pelkey have shown the future of Otter Valley hoops is bright with them leading the way in the coming years.
Freshman goaltender Noah Bruttomesso has filled in the pads of graduated Maguire Baker and Augie Louras quite well for the Rutland boys hockey team and is a big piece in their hot start.
Hockey renascence
Staying with Rutland hockey, it has been quite the opening stretch for the boys and girls hockey teams.
The boys and girls teams are a combined 6-3 through two weeks of action.
For the Rutland boys, it has been a long time since they were a contending team. The last time the Ravens had a winning record was 2015 and they’ve only won one postseason game since that year.
Whether Rutland (3-2) can snap that streak this year, it’s too early to tell, but what they’ve done in the early going catches your eye.
One of their three wins came against rival Burr and Burton, a team that has been to the last two state semifinals in Division II.
Patrick Cooley recently had a career game against Stowe and the club is getting contributions from everyone who takes the ice.
The Rutland girls hockey team has been one of the most impressive in the state, scoring 27 goals in its opening three games, before falling to powerhouse BFA-St. Albans in the fourth game.
Scoring nine goals in each of their first three games is a crazy stat.
We knew coming in that this year could be special for the Ravens. Rutland was knocking on the door of the elite in the abbreviated 2020 season and has swung that door wide open this winter.
The depth on their team looks like it could match up with anybody in the state.
High school hockey at Spartan Arena could be fun to watch the rest of the way.
Program shining
A few programs at Castleton University have been impressive this winter, but nobody has compared to the wrestling team that finds itself nationally-ranked ranked status this winter.
It’s something we’ve seen coming for the sixth-year program.
Year by year the Spartans have been building something special led by their coach Scott Legacy.
Legacy is well-known for building the most dominant high school wrestling program the state has ever seen in Mount Anthony and he’s creating a nice, pardon the pun, legacy for himself at Castleton as well.
The Spartans return to action this week, coming in Florida.
Postponements galoreThis is an unfortunate reality of the times we’re living in.
More than we saw last year, there are many games getting postponed and teams being paused for COVID reasons.
It has happened to multiple teams in Rutland County and more outside of it.
Here’s hoping everyone stays safe and takes the precautions to avoid having exposure in the new year.
We would love to see the winter championships not impacted in a major way by COVID, as it has been the past two years.
Fingers crossed that we get our wish.
