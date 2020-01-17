The Mount St. Joseph girls basketball team got off to slow start against Division III White River Valley and that was the difference in a 39-33 loss Friday night at McDonough Gymnasium.
The Wildcats dominated the opening minutes with a 10-0 run. MSJ was careless with the ball, resulting in a handful of turnovers that WRV was sure to capitalize on.
When the Wildcats pushed the run to double figures, Mounties coach Bill Bruso was forced to burn a timeout.
"We had to settle down," Bruso said. "They came out with pressure. We kind of expected pressure from our opponents over the next couple games, so we've been working on that. I had to remind them what we've been working on."
MSJ responded with a nice 8-2 run to end the first quarter, capped off by a hard weak side pass into the post from Tiana Gallipo to forward Ella Paquin for an easy basket.
"We wanted to put things together and chip away," Bruso said. "There's not such a thing as a 10-point shot in the game."
The Mounties evened the score 14-14 midway through the second. Selina Wilbur scored four points during that stretch with a couple offensive rebounds and putback scores.
WRV responded with a 5-0 run to end the half.
MSJ kept the game in striking distance throughout the third quarter, but couldn't erase the deficit.
Gallipo hit a pair of 3s in quick succession in the fourth to cut the Wildcats' lead to two, but the Mounties struggled to find the hoop outside of that, allowing WRV to put the back game away.
Meghan Cole has been Gallipo's partner in crime from long range throughout the season, but her shot wasn't falling on Friday. She put up a handful of 3s, but only only was true.
As a team, MSJ didn't shoot the ball like it wanted to.
"We're a team that needs to shoot the ball well to win," Bruso said.
The Wildcats were great all night long, forcing MSJ into mistakes offensively. WRV had 11 steals as a group, led by sisters Sarah and Sophie Howe, who combined for seven of those thefts.
"They did a good job of rushing us," Bruso said. "We're going to learn from this a lot."
Bruso pointed to time management as something his team can improve on moving forward.
"Time and score situations, I don't think we handled them the best," he said. "We had opportunities, where we could have pushed the ball and had a sense of urgency. That's something we'll work on in practice. We'll get the clock out and work on end of game situations."
Wilbur led the Mounties with 12 points, while Gallipo had 11.
Sophie Howe had 12 points for the Wildcats and Sylvie Coltey had 10.
MSJ falls to 6-3 and has its three-game win streak snapped. The Mounties travel to Bellows Falls on Monday.
