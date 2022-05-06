FAIR HAVEN — The opening chapter of the Fair Haven baseball team's game against Bellows Falls Friday afternoon was eerily similar to the one written on Thursday against Rutland.
The Slaters fell behind early and needed a spark to turn their fortunes around.
On Thursday, Fair Haven got that spark, but a day later, it came too little too late, as the Division III Terriers grabbed a 6-3 win against the Slaters.
Coming off an emotional extra-innings win the night before, there's always the possibility of a letdown when a team returns to the field.
It took Fair Haven some time to get its bearings in Friday's game and Bellows Falls was quick to take advantage.
One thing the Terriers pride themselves on is fundamentals. If you have those down, you'll be in a great position.
Right off the bat, Bellows Falls played good fundamental baseball, getting a hit from Jamison Nystrom to lead off the top of the first before stealing second.
A perfectly-placed sacrifice bunt by Jack Cravinho was fielded for an out, but Fair Haven shot itself in the foot with a throwing error that allowed Nystrom to score on the play.
Jeb Monier, who had reached on a walk, eventually scored on a passed ball and the two batters behind him, Cole Moore and Eli Allbee reached on an error and walk, setting up Jesse Darrell, who put down a squeeze bunt to score Moore.
The bunt can be a lost art in baseball. In the majors, it's not seen as often as it once was and that has filtered down through lower levels of the game.
Bellows Falls coach Bob Lockerby puts an emphasis on small ball and it pays off for his Terriers. Just last week, Bellows Falls edged Springfield on an eventual game-winning squeeze bunt by Allbee
The Terriers aren't afraid of laying one down and they did it numerous times to create success on Friday.
"We work on bunting every single day in practice. That's important," Lockerby said. "You're going to run into someone that you have trouble hitting. You have to get on and if you can't get on, you can't score."
Small ball resulted in multiple runs in that opening inning and it did the same in the fourth inning, where a sac bunt by Patrick Barbour put runners in scoring position. Two runs came in to pad the Bellows Falls lead, one coming on a passed ball and the other on an RBI from Nystrom.
Bellows Falls added its final run on a blooper into no man's land behind second base from Moore that scored Cravinho.
Digging itself into early holes has been been a recurring issue for Fair Haven. They climbed out of it on Thursday, but that doesn't happen every day.
"That's been our story all season, falling behind and clawing away," said Fair Haven coach Adam Greenlese. "In those situations, you look forward and hope someone's going to be the guy to turn things around, whether it's energy-wise or be the guy with the big hit."
The Slaters struggled to hit Cravinho, who had a no-hitter going through four innings.
"He was mixing his pitches well," Lockerby said.
Fair Haven was making Cravinho's job easier than it could have been, not making the senior work deep into a lot of counts. It was clear that was an issue from the start when the first two Slater batters popped out on the first pitch of their at-bat.
"(Jack) was throwing the ball in the zone. We were getting ourselves out," Greenlese said. "We weren't getting deep in counts early. He couldn't have had more than 30 pitches in the first five innings. We weren't working him."
Joe Buxton broke up the no-hitter with a hard-hit ball through the left side to open the fifth inning and some better Fair Haven bats followed, but the hole was too deep to claw out of.
The Slaters scratched across a run in the sixth with Trey Lee scoring on an error and they sent eight batters to the plate in the ninth scoring runs on a Lee ground out and Matt Heibler walk, but three runs down was as close as Fair Haven would get.
The Slaters had two hits and worked a trio of walks in that final inning.
"You get guys on and he starts walking guys. You have to work a count," Greenlese said.
Fair Haven (3-5) looks for a more consistent effort on Tuesday, playing Hartford under the lights of Maxfield Sports Complex at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.