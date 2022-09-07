The Vermont Basketball Coaches Association has a Hall of Fame for its all-time greatest coaches. Why not high school field hockey.
There are so many who have given so much to the sport over the years.
Masterminds of yesteryear like Middlebury’s Gail Jette, Stowe’s Ben Osterberg, Woodstock’s Yvonne Frates, Windsor’s Sandy Clary, and South Burlington’s Sheila Burleigh are candidates on the Mount Rushmore (Mount Mansfield?) of high school field hockey coaches.
The list goes on: Bellows Falls’ Bethany Coursen, Springfield’s Colleen Debish, Mount Abraham’s Mary Stetson, Hartford’s Heather Scudder and Harwood’s Barb Maynard.
The list could grow longer, but you get the idea. The state has an impressive field hockey history.
Some of the coaches on the list are still at it and still winning.
But generations come and go. New coaches arrive and some will stay long enough to make their own Hall of Fame statements.
When Rutland and Windsor squared off in the season opener last Friday, both coaches were making their debut.
Rutland’s Kayla Ploof has a challenge in front of her to build the team back into what was once a title contender.
Windsor’s Blake Wardwell inherits a Windsor team that is pursuing a fourth consecutive Division III state championship.
Wardwell’s Yellow Jackets defeated Rutland that day 4-1 with Gwen Ambrose scoring a couple of goals.
The Jacks suffered heavy graduation losses but are ranked No. 7 in the season’s first Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings. They are the top Division III team in the poll.
There were some developments in the early going that indicate the possibility of a shift in the pecking order.
Division I state champion South Burlington played a scoreless tie with Rice but Essex roughed up Rice, 5-0.
What does it mean? Maybe nothing. More likely at least something, but it’s so early that it is difficult to get a good read on the teams yet.
We’ll try. That is what the weekly power rankings are all about.
Here is the first installment of the Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings:
1. Bellows Falls. 1-0. The Terriers made it to the D-I state championship game last year. They are an annual fixture on that big stage. They began 2022 with a roar, a 9-0 win over Springfield.
2. Essex 1-0. Five goals is an impressive output. This one requires a double take as it came against a Rice team that tied perennial power South Burlington.
3. Mount Abraham 1-0. The defending Division II state champs opened with a 1-0 win over Mount Mansfield. They are the top D-II club in the rankings and should be a red hot contender for another crown.
4. South Burlington 0-0-1 The Wolves are always knocking on the door when it comes to Division I titles. Should being kept off the scoreboard in the opener be a concern? Everyone’s watching.
5. Hartford 1-0 The Hurricanes were in the D-II title game last year and fell by a goal to Mount Abe. Could a Mount Abraham-Hartford rematch be in the offing in the biggest game.
6. Woodstock 1-0 The Wasps defeated an improving Fair Haven program 5-0. Five goals means there could be some fun times around town this fall.
7. Windsor 1-0 There are a lot of missing pieces from the championship team. The Yellow Jackets have but one senior. Still, this is Windsor and four goals against Rutland’s outstanding goalie Emma Cosgrove can’t be taken lightly.
8. Lyndon 1-0. The Vikings opened by edging St. Johnsbury 1-0. Winning this Northeast Kingdom rivalry is always a big deal.
9. Rice 0-1-1. The Green Knights tied South Burlington and got slapped by Essex. Will the real Rice please stand up?
10. Montpelier 1-0. I don’t care who you score seven goals against, that’s a whole lot of offense. The victim of that 7-0 shellacking was Harwood.
TOP FIVESDivision I: Bellows Falls 2. Essex 3. South Burlington 4. Rice 5. Mount Mansfield.
Division II: 1. Mount Abraham 2. Hartford 3. Woodstock 4. Burr and Burton 5. Otter Valley.
Division III: 1. Windsor 2. Lyndon 3. Montpelier 4. North Country 5. Fair Haven.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
