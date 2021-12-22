It never hurts to get experience playing a game with something on the line.
Come March every game will count, you win or you go home. The stakes aren’t as intense this time of year, but racking up wins in the early going will surely aid a team’s case when playoff time comes around.
Early-season tournaments made their return this winter, after being washed away by COVID last season, and they’ve provided teams with a little piece of March in December.
The Mount St. Joseph boys basketball team has hopes to be among the elite teams when the Division II tournament comes around and winning the Green Mountain Holiday Tournament gives the Mounties a nice start to that journey.
While the opening round game against Twin Valley was a blowout, the Mounties got a bit of a test from a solid Bellows Falls club in the championship game.
Admittedly, MSJ didn’t play its best that day, but it had enough to win. It showed the Mounties what will be necessary moving forward to make their lofty dreams a reality.
The Dave Morse Classic Tournament made its return this year and provided a championship game to be remembered.
Two of Division III’s best clubs, Hazen and Williamstown, did battle and the Wildcats had just enough to squeak out their third straight Dave Morse title, winning 61-58.
Carter Hill, Xavier Hill and Tyler Rivard were all key cogs in Hazen snatching the tournament championship.
Don’t be shocked if these two teams meet in Barre Auditorium in a few months with a lot more on the line.
Rutland’s North-South Classic isn’t by definition a tournament, more of a kick-off classic, but no matter how you slice it, it always feels good to protect your home court in the event you host.
The Ravens did just that with wins over Essex and CVU the past two weekends.
When teams are preparing for the rigors of their playoff slate a few months from now, they’ll surely think back to these early steps that put them in motion.
Let’s jump into this week’s Rutland Herald/Times Argus boys basketball power rankings. Records and analysis are through Tuesday’s games and previous rankings are in parentheses.
1. Rice 3-0 (1). The Green Knights have had one of, if not, the toughest schedule in the state this winter and remain undefeated. This past week, they outlasted Division II favorite Montpelier.
2. Rutland 3-1 (5). The Ravens had two quality wins since we last convened for these rankings. Of the two, the South Burlington win was the more impressive to me. Rutland faced adversity and had what it takes to shake it off and win.
3. Montpelier 1-1 (3). Losing to Rice is nothing to hang your head about and the Solons gave the D-I heavyweight everything that they have. There are still some tests ahead, but don’t be surprised if that is the lone blemish on Montpelier’s record.
4. St. Johnsbury 2-0 (UR). I had the Hilltoppers on the bubble last week, with them having not played a game, on their reputation and they lived up to that reputation this week with a pair of D-I wins. They won in different ways, with strong offense against Brattleboro and stout defense against Essex.
5. Hartford 4-0 (6). The Hurricanes picked up a win over D-I Mount Mansfield this week. Hartford trailed early, but quickly came back and took control. The Canes have serious contender potential.
6. North Country 4-0 (7). The Falcons have had a pretty dominant start to the season, winning all four of their games by at least 15 points. Their most recent was a 25-point win against D-I BFA-St. Albans.
7. Colchester 3-0 (4). The Lakers fall a few spots, but they picked up a close win against a strong D-III team Vergennes. Like I mentioned last week, we’ll know more about Colchester when the calendar turns and they face more of their Metro Division brethren.
8. MSJ 2-0 (8). The Mounties played just one game since we last did the rankings and it was a win against Bellows Falls. Andre Prunty is the straw that stirs the drink for MSJ and he was as effective as they come in that game. Getting contribution around him will be key.
9. South Burlington 1-2 (10). The Wolves’ two losses are to the top two teams in these power rankings and both of them could have gone South Burlington’s way had a few different bounces happen. I see a lot more wins than losses piling up for the Wolves moving forward.
10. Spaulding 2-0 (9). The Crimson Tide have only played once since our last rankings, a dominant 83-54 win against Mount Abraham. Three players scored in double figures for Spaulding led by Cooper Diego’s 18. A matchup with local rival Montpelier looms next week and could be loads of fun.
On the bubble: Fair Haven, CVU, Hazen
Our top fives:
Division I: 1. Rice; 2. Rutland; 3. St. Johnsbury; 4. Colchester; 5. South Burlington.
Division II: 1. Montpelier; 2. Hartford; 3. North Country; 4. MSJ; 5. Spaulding.
Division III: 1. Hazen; 2. Williamstown; 3. Winooski; 4. Enosburg; 5. Vergennes.
Diviison IV: 1. Long Trail; 2. Blue Mountain; 3. Proctor; 4. White River Valley; 5. Rivendell.
