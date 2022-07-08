QUECHEE — The Country Club of Barre has raised its profile in recent years. Young golfers like William Eaton and Garret Cameron will be key in maintaining that standard.
The two Barre golfers took the top two spots in the Vermont Junior Tour event on Friday at Quechee Lakeland.
Eaton earned the win in the boys 15-18 year old division, shooting a 4-over 76. Eaton sank a pair of birdies on the back nine. Eaton competed in the Vermont Amateur earlier in the week, missing the cut.
Clubmate Cameron finished in second, a shot back at 5-over. Cameron also had two birdies, with his coming on the front nine.
Tied with Cameron at 5-over was Ekwanok Country Club's Charlie Davis and The Quechee Club's Joseph Barwood.
Lake Morey Country Club's Luke Johnson was fifth at 7-over.
Rutland Country Club's Sebastian Pell finished just outside the top five, in sixth at 8-over. The Rutland High rising sophomore birdied the par-5 15th hole.
In the girls 15-18 division, The Quechee Club's Amy Lyon took advantage of her familiarity of her home course to win at 8-over. She sank a birdie on the 16th hole.
Lyon finished third overall in the Vermont Women's Amateur last summer.
Kaylie Porter, a multiple-time state champion at Burr and Burton Academy, was second at 14-over. The 802 Golf Academy golfer sank a pair of birdies, on the third and 14th holes.
Rutland Country Club's Teegan Duffy was third at 16-over and had three birdies.
Country Club of Vermont's Jasper Dittus and Kwiniaska Golf Club's Cooper Guerriere tied for the win in the boys 10-14 division at 1-over. Both golfers carded an eagle during their round.
Kwiniaska's Patrick Jack Bryan was third at 3-over and West Bolton Golf Club's Gavin Letourneau took fourth at 4-over.
Rutland Country Club's Mattie Serafin and Vermont National's Jack McDougall tied for fifth at 6-over. Serafin had four birdies.
A pair of RCC golfers joined Serafin in the top 10 with Kyle Blanchard in eighth and Ronan Duffy in ninth.
Country Club of Barre's Bubba Chamberlain just missed the top 10 in 11th.
Burlington Country Club's Taylor Moulton won by seven strokes in the girls 10-14 division. Moulton finished at 20-over and had six pars.
The other golfer in the four-girl field to stay shoot less than 30-over was The Quechee Club's Anaya Stratemeyer, who shot 27-over.
The Junior Tour continues on Wednesday with a one-day event at Stowe Golf Club.
Tee times for the Stowe event:
8 a.m.: Evan Marchessault, Jack Breault.
8:10 a.m.: Zach Vincent, Sebastian Pell, Lincoln Sinclair.
8:20 a.m.: Noble Beerworth, Andrew Ognibene, Aidan Slayton.
8:30 a.m.: Isaiah Thomas, Derin Suren, Ty Whyte.
8:40 a.m.: Teddy Maynard, Ben Peake, Ashton Tibbits.
8:50 a.m.: Ben Ario, William Eaton, Kaiden McClure.
9 a.m.: Bryce Bortnick, Emerson Ayer, Patrick Saxe.
9:10 a.m.: Isabelle Skidd, Lillian Collins.
9:20 a.m.: Kaylie Porter, Madison Mousley.
9:30 a.m.: Taylor Moulton, Teegan Duffy, Grace Marroquin.
9:40 a.m.: Camden Ayer, Brady Fallon,
9:50 a.m.: Jaxson Ruane, Rowan Turner, Grayson Davis.
10 a.m.: Patrick Jack Bryan, Jack McDougall, Cooper Guerriere.
10:10 a.m.: Kyle Blanchard, Mattie Serafin, Ronan Duffy.
10:20 a.m.: Andrew Cramer, Oliver Graves, Rowdy Malcolm.
10:30 a.m.: Watson Malcolm, Bentley Strazzulla, Luke Russell.
10:40 a.m.: Cash Mosher, Chase Ladabouche, Gavin Letourneau.
10:50 a.m.: Bubba Chamberlain, Bruce Johnson, Trey Smith.
11 a.m.: Isaiah Bowen, McKinley Keaffaber, Quinn Vincent.
