The Eastern Collegiate Football Conference, of which Castleton University is a member, will shrink to six teams in 2023 when SUNY-Maritime leaves the league for the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference as an associate member in football.
The significance of the Privateers’ departure is that a Division III NCAA football conference needs a minimum of seven teams for its champion to have an automatic berth in the NCAA tournament.
The six remaining teams in the ECFC will be Alfred State, Anna Maria, Castleton, Dean, Gallaudet and new member Keystone College.
“I wasn’t surprised. They have been mentioning to us that they would like to join a conference with like institutions,” Castleton Athletic Director Deanna Tyson said on Tuesday.
Tyson said the NCAA would give the ECFC two years after Maritime’s exit to get back to the minimum seven schools required for the automatic qualifier.
“It is only talk right now but because of the number of schools that have closed, the NCAA has talked of dropping the number to qualify from seven to six,” Tyson said.
Tyson said there are schools out there who are not happy in their present conference who might give serious consideration to joining the ECFC.
“There are several schools thinking of adding football as well,” she said.
“Our ECFC commissioner Katie Boldvich has feelers out,” Tyson said.
SUNY-Maritime will become a league rival with another Vermont school. Norwich University is in the NEWMAC and the Cadets will be renewing a rivalry they had with Maritime when the Cadets were in the ECFC a number of years ago.
“We played them for 10 straight years,” Norwich coach Mark Murnyack said. “We had some great games with them. There were some battles.”
The Privateers entrance into the NEWMAC is also important to Norwich and the league because that league’s numbers shrank to seven when Maine Maritime dropped its football program recently.
Comprising the NEWMAC this season are Norwich, WPI, Catholic University, MIT, United States Merchant Marine Academy, Springfield and Coast Guard.
Murnyack pointed out that if the NEWMAC schedule makers have Norwich going to SUNY-Maritime one year and Merchant Marine the next, it will be a boon to the Cadets’ recruiting efforts in New York City.
“We try to recruit New York City and that way we would be able to tell families that their son would be playing in New York City every year,” Murnyack said.
Clayton Kendrick-Holmes was the head coach at SUNY-Maritime and has fond memories of the rivalries with Castleton and Norwich.
The ECFC developed in 2009, Castleton’s first season of football.
“I enjoyed the league. There were some great games,” Kendrick-Holmes said.
Kendrick-Holmes said several coaches like himself, Husson’s Gabby Price and Mount Ida’s Mike Landers met in Salisbury, Maryland about trying to find a home for their teams.
“Julie Muller (the first ECFC commissioner) figured out a way to start a new conference,” Kendrick-Holmes said.
Kendrick-Holmes became Director of Football Operations at Army in 2018 but still talks to SUNY Maritime head coach Mickey Rehring a couple of times a year.
“I wish SUNY well. I think they will have to step up their game,” Kendrick-Holmes said.
SUNY Maritime had success in the ECFC but there was one venue where Kendrick-Holmes never did taste success.
“I think the only place we never won in the league was at Norwich,” the former Privateer coach said.
The year that the ECFC was born (2009), the league did not yet have the automatic qualifier so it was decided to reward the top two teams with a conference championship game.
It was played at Norwich on one of the muddiest football fields in the long history of NU.
The quagmire did not bother Norwich freshman running back Orwin Etkins who rushed for 269 yards and five touchdowns in the Cadets 49-14 victory.
Norwich had been playing football since 1893, mostly as an independent. This was the Cadets’ first league title.
Things change. Mount Ida has closed its doors. Another former ECFC school Becker has closed.
Husson, a dominant ECFC school, jumped to the Commonwealth Coast Conference.
New football school Keystone College will be playing in the ECFC for the first time this fall.
Soon, former ECFC rivals Norwich and SUNY-Maritime will be rivals again in a different league.
