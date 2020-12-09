The Castleton University Alpine skiing team is counting its blessings.
Like college teams across the nation, their season will be anything but normal. But the Spartans will actually have a season, and for that, they are thankful.
The Eastern Collegiate Ski Conference’s MacConnell Division, which houses CU’s Alpine and Nordic ski teams, is unlikely to have competition.
“There are teams in our conference coming from different states, so it doesn’t work with every state having different regulations,” said Spartans co-coach Chris Eder.
Castleton has turned its focus to U.S. Ski and Snowboard and FIS Skiing events, with an added focus of training.
The Spartans will be using Killington and Pico Mountain, among others, to keep themselves ready to compete.
“In those events, the athletes can work on their national ranking, so that’s a good motivator,” Eder said. “All of our athletes have been in a good mindset and are super positive. They want to make the best of what season we do have.”
The situation the team finds itself in isn’t shocking to anyone involved. The team saw what fall programs had to deal with.
“We got lucky that our national championships had ended before everything was canceled,” Eder said. “They know how close we were last year to not have that.”
It was a successful 2019-20 season for Castleton as the women’s Alpine team won its first USCSA slalom national title and Robby Kelley won multiple individual national championships for the men.
The Spartans can’t defend those USCSA titles this year after the upcoming national championships were canceled, but they are taking it in stride.
Eder noted how the Spartans’ women’s volleyball team’s only competition was against graduate assistants and how other programs have dealt with a similar situation. The Alpine ski team is lucky that they have options at their disposal.
The USSA and FIS races will pit the Spartans against some of the best skiers in the country.
“Everyone is looking forward to it,” Eder said. “Ski racing is a small community so a lot of the athletes know each other.”
The hope is to get entered into competition some time in mid to late January, but nothing is definite.
After the holidays, many athletes will return to campus and have to do a mandatory quarantine before any training can be done. The team’s first round of COVID testing isn’t until Jan. 2, according to Eder.
Recruiting has been a difficult task for any coach during the pandemic, but Eder and his staff have handled it well. He noted how a lot of the international recruiting wasn’t affected that much, but athletes from local states like Vermont or New Hampshire might have been impacted by not being able to visit campus.
For the international recruits, Eder was already using platforms like Skype and WhatsApp to communicate with many of those athletes and moved a lot of those conversations to Zoom during the pandemic.
“We’re not alone in that,” Eder said. “All of our competitors are dealing with the same things.”
The Spartans have plenty of experienced talent coming back as well.
Multi-discipline national champion Kelley is chief among them on the men’s side. Logan Mackie and Paul Rechberger will be captains.
On the women’s side, Lena Soehnle and Karoline Rettenbacher are standouts to watch.
Rettenbacher is currently in her home country of Austria and is champing at the bit to get back on Castleton’s campus.
“Karoline can’t wait to get back. She’s like, ‘I just want to be back with my teammates,’” Eder said.
Rettenbacher isn’t the only one. About half the team was on campus during the fall semester, so everyone is itching to be together again.
“Everyone is excited to get going,” Eder said.
Whenever the Spartans start competing this winter, they’ll be in good hands. Eder was recently named the USCSA Coach of the Year, which is presented to the coach who, during the past season, has exemplified the qualities of a great coach in every sense of the position.
Eder has been coaching at Castleton since 2003 and directs the credit of this honor to those around him.
“I was surprised and shocked by it. I never really thought of myself as a National Coach of the Year,” Eder said. “Our student-athletes deserve the credit. They make it look like I know what I’m doing.”
Eder’s co-coach, Dale Solotruck, has been instrumental as well.
“Dale has been by my side for so long,” Eder said. “Just like in other sports, coach of the year awards are always awarded because the team played really well.”
Follow on Twitter: @AAucoin_RH
adam.aucoin @rutlandherald.com
