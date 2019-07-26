Lakes Region coach Adam Greenlese is not being deceived by South Burlington’s No. 4 seed.
Greenlese piloted Lakes Region to a 20-4 record and the No. 1 seed in the South, but he feels the teams from the Northern Division boast more pitching depth than their southern foes.
“If they played in the South, they would probably be in the top two,” Greenlese said of South Burlington.
“But I like our odds.”
Greenlese will give the ball to ace Aubrey Ramey. How long he will stay with him depends on the course of the game. If the Lakers manage to get a sizeable lead, he will aim to keep him under 80 pitches so he can come back and pitch again. If he reaches 80 pitches, Legion pitch count rules require that he have four full days rest.
“You’ve got to play to win each game but you also have to play to win the tournament and play using the pitch count rules,” Colchester Cannons coach Matt Rodovick said.
All four games Saturday will be played at Colchester High School’s Saddlemire Field. The tournament continues through Wednesday when a state champion will be crowned.
It’s “Breakfast at Saddlemire” for Brattleboro and Essex Post 91 on Saturday. First pitch is at 8:30 a.m
Brattleboro is the No. 3 team from the South and brings an 18-6 record to the tourney. Essex is 16-8 and the No. 2 team from the North.
The host Colchester Cannons, the No. 1 team from the North and the owners of the best league record in the state at 22-2, take the field at 11:30 a.m. Their opposition will be a White River Post 84 team that is 12-12 and had to battle down to the wire with Bennington this week to secure its berth.
Rutland County fans can take in two consecutive games. Rutland Post 31 plays at 2:30 p.m. and county rival Lakes Region at 5:30 p.m.
Rutland earned the South’s No. 2 seed with a 19-5 record. Standing in their way will be SD Ireland, the North’s No. 3 team with a 15-9 mark.
Lakes Region and 13-11 South Burlington close out the day at 5:30 p.m.
“I don’t know a ton (about South Burlington) but I think they are kind of similar to us in terms of depth,” Greenlese said.
The Lakers have had to pull out a bunch of close games down the stretch, coming from behind.
“We have gotten down in some of those games because we lacked energy early in the game. But I am proud of the kids for the way they have come back,” Greenlese said.
Coming out and playing with energy should not be a problem on Vermont Legion baseball’s biggest stage.
The Lakers have been a good hitting team all season, all the way down the lineup.
The pitching staff has received a lift from Zach Bates who has been solid in a relief role the last couple of weeks.
Battles will send left-hander Josh Beayon to the mound to face SD Ireland.
“You have to win that first game,” Battles said. “You do not want to get in the loser’s bracket because it is a long way back. It’s not impossible but it’s hard.
“It takes good pitching and good defense to win this and we have good pitching and we have good defense.”
Good pitching is something that SD Ireland can hang its hat on. Ian parent was the Vermont high school Gatorade Player of the Year, playing for CVU, and is headed to Endicott College to play baseball.
There is also a connection between Rutland Post 31 and SD Ireland. When Battles was Post 31’s bat boy, one the team’s premier players was Joe Canty.
Now, Joe’s son Ryan is on SD Ireland’s pitching staff.
Ryan Canty just completed his freshman year but SD Ireland coach Tim Albertson said he is someone he won’t hesitate to use in relief.
“He is a hard worker, very dedicated,” Albertson said. “He has a lot of potential and I think he can reach that potential.”
Storm Rushford, another SD Ireland pitcher, also has a Rutland lineage. His father Matt hails from Rutland.
Rushford, who has battled back from leukemia, gives SD Ireland a formidable 1-2 mound punch along with Parent.
Everyone is looking at the Cannons because of that gaudy 22-2 record.
“I think we are pretty talented. We hit, we pitch and we played pretty good defense,” Rodovick said.
“But the tournament is a whole new animal. We were 22-2 but everyone has the same record now, zero and zero. I think it is a wide open tournament.”
“Colchester is a strong team. Their pitchers throw strikes,” Albertson said. “Essex is a good team. South Burlington is a good hitting team and they have some good pitching depth.
“All the teams that are left play defense.”
The winner of the tournament advances to the Northeast Regional in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, one of eight Regionals throughout the country. The Regional winners go to the American Legion World Series in Shelby, North Carolina, Aug. 15-20.
Rodovick was putting the finishing touches on the field Friday. It’s the end of a year’s worth of work in getting ready for the event.
“We have been working on it since last year’s tournament concluded,” Rodovick said. “Sometimes after we finished practice, the kids would work on the field. They feel fortunate to be able to host the tournament.”
It has been a dream season for the Cannons and they would love nothing more than to dance in celebration on their own field on Wednesday.
But as Rodovick said, “the tournament is a whole new animal” and there are eight teams good enough to have the same dream heading into it.
