NORTH CLARENDON — Elena Politano has a big week ahead of her with the Division II golf state championships on Wednesday, but before she gets there, she has business to take care of on the soccer pitch.
Politano netted four goals in the Otter Valley girls soccer team’s 7-1 win against Mill River Friday afternoon.
“Elena was right where she needed to be,” said first-year Otters coach Tammi Blanchard. “She’s got a foot on her. We were feeding our forwards and making it happen.”
Ella Brytowski scored twice, while Elena’s older sister Mia Politano scored once.
From the first whistle, Otter Valley controlled much of the game’s possession. That showed brightly in the Otters’ 40-5 shot advantage over the Minutemen.
“I feel like the offense took right off and controlled the game,” Blanchard said. “They had really good passes. All around, I’m pleased with all of them. It was a really great effort.”
Elena Politano started off the scoring with a goal with 36 minutes left in the first half, before Brytowski extended the lead 14 minutes later with a shot from the right side of the box.
The Otters kept the pressure on as the half progressed and put a shot on goal that Mill River keeper Malori Carlson made a great save on. Elena Politano was in the right spot off the rebound and put it home.
Her standout first half was capped off by a beautiful floating ball into the right side of the net that Carlson’s extended hands couldn’t get a touch on.
Coming out of the half with a 4-0 lead, Elena Politano netted her fourth and final goal, with Emily Peduto picking up an assist.
Mia Politano and Brytowski tallied second half goals.
The Otter Valley attack was relentless and the pressure was constant on the Minutemen’s backs. Mill River’s Carlson put her body on the line all game long to keep the Otters at least somewhat at bay.
Carlson made 20 saves, many of which coming on dives to either side and high-pressure situations.
“Our goalkeeper is getting beat up,” said Minutemen coach Shawn Bendig. “Malori was all-conference last year. We have to find a way to cut down on the volume of shots that she’s facing. She’s a warrior, she’ll go after anything that she can.”
Keeping Carlson healthy will be essential for a team that doesn’t have much experience getting varsity minutes.
The Minutemen scored their first goal of the season in the second half when Sierra Bryant slipped a shot past Otters keeper Linnea Faulkner. The goal was the first of Bryant’s career.
“They celebrated like they had won the game, which is really cool,” Bendig said. “You like to see that.”
While the scoreboard doesn’t tell the story, the Mill River girls progressed quite a bit from its opening game 13-0 loss to Hartford. There is still plenty to clean up, but Bendig likes some of the things he’s seeing.
“Today, it was mental mistakes, which is a step in the right direction,” Bendig said. “We were doing a lot of the right things and thinking a lot of the right things.”
Otter Valley (1-0) travels to Woodstock on Wednesday. Mill River (0-2) has a quick turnaround playing West Rutland on the road Saturday at 11 a.m.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.