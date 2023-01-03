The Spaulding boys basketball team would be lying if they said this one didn’t mean a little bit more.
The Crimson Tide had the feeling of defeat last winter just down the street at the Barre Auditorium when rival Montpelier ended their season in the Division II semifinals en route to the Solons’ second straight state title.
Revenge was certainly on the mind on Friday when Montpelier came to town and Spaulding got what it sought and handed the Solons a loss.
“I wouldn’t say that it’s a weight lifted off our shoulders, but there were definitely some thoughts about us losing to them in the semis last year and us wanting to get that back,” said Spaulding coach Jesse Willard to the Times Argus after the victory.
Cole McAllister played the hero in a 56-53 Spaulding win against one of its biggest rivals. The senior guard stole an inbound pass and raced down the court for a fast-break layup that ended up being the game-winner. He added added a free throw to complete the and-one and secure the victory.
The win put on display just how dangerous Spaulding is and how much of a threat the Crimson Tide are to Montpelier’s hold on D-II.
Tavarius Vance, Riley Severy, Cooper Diego, Isaac Davis and McAllister all had nine or more points as evidence of Spaulding’s depth.
It was going to take a great performance for a team to knock Montpelier off its pedestal as the top team in Division II in the Rutland Herald/Times Argus boys basketball power rankings and this win does it for the Crimson Tide.
The drop isn’t going to be a big one for the Solons. They get their shot at revenge in a few weeks and their lone two losses are to Spaulding and Rice.
It wouldn’t be shocking if Montpelier doesn’t lose another game before the playoffs arrive. The Solons are that good.
Friday’s game, and their tough early-season schedule, at least gives Montpelier some adversity to deal with. You don’t want your first taste of adversity being when the games mean the most in March.
The other teams topping their divisions in our top-five divisional rankings are Rice, Hazen and Long Trail.
The Wildcats had themselves quite the week since our last rankings. Tyler Rivard had the night of all nights this past Wednesday, scoring 50 points and hauling in 21 rebounds in a dominant win against Enosburg.
His 50-piece broke the school record of 42 points scored by Dimitri Vasiliadis. He also broke former Hardwick Academy star Bruce Putvain’s town record of 45 points.
Speaking of Hardwick Academy, Hazen paid tribute to their roots with throwback jerseys on Hardwick Academy Night, beating Peoples Academy handily.
With another fun week of high school hoops in the books, let’s jump into this week’s Rutland Herald/Times Argus boys basketball power rankings.
Records and analysis are through Monday’s games and a team’s previous week ranking is in parentheses.
1. Rice 6-0 (1). The Green Knights survived a tough test from CVU in a battle of Division I unbeatens. Rice has found ways to win different types of games and this time it was the Green Knights’ defense doing the job.
2. CVU 5-1 (3). The Redhawks were right there with a three-time defending champions Rice and had a pair of wins against strong D-I opponents in Mount Mansfield and St. Johnsbury. They look like a team bound to be at Patrick Gymnasium in a few months.
3. Spaulding 4-0 (4). The Crimson Tide are for real. Friday’s victory against Montpelier was all the evidence needed to emphatically prove that point. Outside of their rematch with the Solons in a few weeks, Spaulding should be the favorite in just about every game it plays.
4. Montpelier 2-2 (2). The Solons are bound to use Friday’s loss as motivation. Elite teams have a way of doing that. Carson Cody continues to break out as a top-scoring threat for a Montpelier team that has its sights on a 3-peat.
5. Fair Haven 5-0 (5). These rankings were constructed before the Slaters’ showdown with Division I Rutland, but Fair Haven has proven itself to be a contender in the early going. The schedule does ramp up a bit beginning with the Rutland game, but the Slaters have the experience to deal with it.
6. BFA-St. Albans 5-1 (10). The Bobwhites were impressive in 2-1 week. They picked up a quality victory against Essex on Monday and only lost by four points to Rice this past Wednesday.
7. St. Johnsbury 3-2 (UR). The Hilltoppers beat a really strong Colchester club on Monday and a Rutland team much better than its record lets on last week. Their lone loss over the last week was only by five points to CVU, one of the state’s best teams.
8. North Country 4-1 (UR). The Falcons have become a perennial contender in Division II and they look like a very good club once again. A win against Division I Mount Mansfield was very impressive this past week.
9. Hartford 4-1 (UR). The Hurricanes had an undefeated week, beating Bellows Falls and Otter Valley. The back half of Hartford’s schedule has plenty of tests, so we’ll learn a lot about the Canes very soon.
10. Brattleboro 4-1 (UR). The Colonels hold a win against St. Johnsbury in their opener and their only loss is to CVU. They’ll be challenged trying to keep the winning standard alive, playing South Burlington on Tuesday after these rankings were constructed, along with Mount St. Joseph and St. Johnsbury later in the week.
On the bubble: Colchester, South Burlington, Hazen, Burlington, Mount Mansfield, Mount St. Joseph.
TOP FIVESDivision I: 1. Rice; 2. CVU; 3. BFA-St. Albans; 4. St. Johnsbury; 5. Brattleboro.
Division II: 1. Spaulding; 2. Montpelier; 3. Fair Haven; 4. North Country; 5. Hartford.
Division III: 1. Hazen; 2. Winooski; 3. Thetford Academy; 4. Windsor; 5. Richford.
Division IV: 1. Long Trail; 2. Mid-Vermont Christian; 3. Danville; 4. Twinfield/Cabot; 5. Blue Mountain.
