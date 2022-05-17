BURLINGTON — Hinesburg’s Tyler Marshall and Stowe’s William McGovern will be among the invited runners for the Vermont City Marathon on May 29.
McGovern is a 2016 graduate of Stowe High School who also excelled for the Williams College cross country team. The 24-year-old will be joined by 23-year-old Marshall, who was a star at CVU and the University of Vermont. Marshall will be the youngest runner in the elite field as the event returns to an in-person format for the first time since the onset of the pandemic three years ago.
McGovern led Stowe to four consecutive Division III cross country state championships. His winning 5-kilometer time of 16 minutes, 47 seconds as a senior was the fastest out of any division. Last October’s champion in the Vermont City Half Marathon, McGovern seeks to leverage his 1 hour, 7 minute half marathon time into a top-notch marathon result.
Marshall guided CVU to D-I cross country titles in 2015 and 2016. In 2017 he set the Vermont high school record for the 1,500 in track and field with a time of 3:56.18. He is also the record-holder at the University of Vermont for the indoor 1,000-meter distance (2:25.86). He delivered a 1:10 result at last year’s VCM Half Marathon.
This year’s Men’s Open race also features three-time Vermont City Marathon champion Tyler Andrews, 2019 champion Sergio Reyes, Everett Hackett, Tom Slattery. The Women’s Open will include Annemarie Tuxbury, who placed second in the 2018 Vermont City Marathon, in addition to Amanda Beucler and Olivia Bourquin.
This year’s Masters field includes 2019 men’s champion Chris Coffey and Ben Jarrett. Brett Ely, Katy Cargiulo and Christin Doneski are among the female Masters competitors.
The Men’s Open race will have five runners who have broken the 2:20 mark. Andrews and Reyes own two of the top three times in the race’s history, so the chance for a race record is a distinct possibility as racers battle for a share of the $5000 prize money.
Andrews prevailed in 2014, 2017 and 2018. He is a two-time Olympic Trials competitor and will return to Burlington after placing third in 2019.
“I’m not coming back to finish second,” he said.
Reyes delivered an impressive performance at the 2020 Olympic Trials race by placing 44th. He also competed at the Trials in 2008 and 2012. He set a personal record of 2:13 during the Twin Cities Marathon in 2013. He could easily contend for the victory and will also have a solid shot at breaking the VCM Master’s record of 2:21:32.
Hackett posted a personal-record time of 2:18 in 2019 and placed fifth at the VCM the same year. Slattery, a 26-year-old member of the US Coast Guard, posted his best time of 2:18 at the 2020 Houston Marathon.
The Women’s Open race will be contested by a strong group of runners under the age of 30, two of whom have prior VCM experience. Race strategies will certainly be at play if they decide to work together as a group. The smaller size of the Women’s Open field could also allow for an undiscovered runner to emerge out of the pack.
Tuxbury is a Rhode Island resident who finished second at the 2018 VCM. She established a personal record at the 2020 US Olympic Trials, placing 35th in 2:39. Beucler will attempt to improve upon her top time of 2:53, which she set during the 2021 Boston Marathon. Bourquin, a Connecticut racer, ran a 2:58 at the Chicago Marathon in 2019.
Coffey was the top Masters racer in 2019, while the 42-year-old Jarrett makes his marathon debut after a strong career on the roads at shorter distances. Jarrett will be attempt to secure some hardware and recently crossed the line in 1:12 at the 2022 New Bedford Half-Marathon.
Ely is a Massachusetts runner with an impressive resume and a nearly 20-year career featuring top results. She is a four-time qualifier at the Olympic Trials and will attempt to break the VCM’s Women’s Masters record of 2:47:28, which was set in 1992.
Cargiulo hails from New Hampshire and has lots of experience as a professional triathlete. She posted a 2:56 marathon time last year. Doneski finished the 2018 Cap Cod Marathon in 2:59.
