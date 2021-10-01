FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven girls soccer team is young, but it is quickly becoming battle-tested.
A 3-2 win against previously undefeated Woodstock Friday night at LaPlaca Field is another feather in the Slaters’ cap.
Friday was the end of six-game stretch that is expected to be the hardest of the season for Fair Haven. They opened that run with Middlebury, before playing the Wasps, Springfield, Rutland, Mount Anthony and then finally Woodstock again.
“We’ve had a really tough stretch, where we played a lot of really talented teams,” said Slaters coach Teri Perry. “It made us get rid a lot of our bad habits and step up our game. It’s not easy to play D-Is and it’s not easy to lose, but it put us in a good position to be well-prepared for this game.”
In the first meeting between Fair Haven and Woodstock, they played to a 3-3 tie on Sept. 17.
Freshman Elizabeth Love has been a standout in her first year at the high school level. Her speed and soccer IQ is well beyond her years.
Love netted two of the Slaters’ three goals in the win. Woodstock’s Hannah Reed did the same for the Wasps, with both of their goals.
Reed got the scoring started with 29:20 left in the first half. Reed had been threatening to score in the early going with some solid chances, but she finally broke through with a run down the left side and put a ball out of Fair Haven keeper Kate Hadwen’s reach.
Fair Haven has many girls who can put the ball in the perfect location to set up a scoring opportunity.
Lily Briggs put that on full display midway through the half, when she sent a perfect ball in the air to find Love running down the right flank. Love took a few touches and buried a shot in the left side of the net to tie the game.
Love scored her second goal with 9:50 left in the first half on a nice individual effort on the right side of the field.
Reed knotted the score with 29:20 to play in the second half, on a shot very similar to her first goal on the left side.
About 11 minutes later, a great through ball from Brittney Love found Lily Briggs on the run up the middle of the defense and Briggs scored the eventual game-winner.
“I thought as the game went on we played better. We played smarter and faster than we did in the first half,” Perry said.
Fair Haven looked to have an insurance goal, but a great defensive clearance kept the deficit at one with 10 to play.
Woodstock kept pushing for the equalizer, but it never came. Finishing was an issue for the Wasps throughout the night. A handful of their shots sailed through the football uprights and others missed the mark.
The ones that were on goal were played well by Hadwen, who came up big for the Slaters in the closing stretch to keep Fair Haven ahead. She made seven of her game-high nine saves in the second half.
Her Woodstock counterpart Emma Tarleton made six saves.
Fair Haven (5-2-2) is at Otter Valley on Monday. Woodstock (5-1-1) hosts Division I Burr and Burton on Thursday.
