BRANDON — Despite missing one of their top guys due to a leg injury, the Fair Haven boys basketball team defeated Otter Valley 66-47 Thursday night.
The Slaters held an early lead over the Otters, being ahead by 16 points at the half.
The injured Joey Gannon was replaced by Reese Hadeka, who assistant coach Luke Vadnais said played well.
Vadnais commended the Otters for their tenacity, and said the team is young, well coached, and has the potential to make great strides.
Zack Ellis and Kohlby Murray led all scorers with 18 each. Teammate Sam Manley followed with 11 points.
Alex Philo was the top scorer for Otter Valley with 12 followed by Dylan Gaboriault with 10.
The Slaters finish the season 19-1 with the number one seed in Division II. The Otters (3-16) play their final game of the season Saturday when they host Springfield at 2:30 p.m.
Bellows Falls 51,
Springfield 38
WESTMINTSTER — The Springfield boys basketball team fell to Bellows Falls 51-38 Thursday night.
The Cosmos (6-13) travel to Brandon Saturday to take on Otter Valley. Bellows Falls improves to 12-7.
Green Mountain 53,
Leland & Gray 29
TOWNSHEND — Green Mountain defeated the Leland & Gray boys basketball team 53-29 Thursday night as a part of the Hoops for Hope fundraising event.
Although the Chieftains got off to a slow start, coach Brian Rapanotti said his team moved the ball in the zone well and a lot of his players contributed.
“We were mentally sharp right from the get-go and stayed with it,” he said.
Green Mountain’s Dylan McCarthy was the top scorer of the game with 15, followed by Ty Merrill with 11.
Liam Towle led the Rebels in scoring with 12 points.
The Chieftains (9-10) face Bellows Falls on the road Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Otter Valley 48, Hartford 43
WHITE RIVER JCT. — Despite being down four players, the Otter Valley girls stepped up to defeat the Hartford Hurricanes 48-43 Thursday night.
The Otters jumped out to an early lead, but the ‘Canes came back to tie it at 22 after the first half. However, good defense and rebounds by Otter Valley helped the team stay ahead of its opponent and take the win.
Alice Keith led OV with 16 points and 13 rebounds, followed by Alia Edmunds with 15 points.
Hartford’s Kennedy Mullen had 18 points.
The Otters (6-11) host Mill River Friday at 7 p.m.
Proctor 54, Arlington 24
ARLINGTON — Proctor made itself at home in the Eagles Nest on Thursday night, cruising to a 54-24 win over Arlington.
Seniors Allie Almond and Maddie Flanders had 18 points apiece for the Phantoms and Maggie McKearin tossed in nine.
Schyuler Nolan led the Eagles with 10 points.
“We were a little sluggish. It was one of those sluggish school vacation games,” Proctor coach Chris Hughes said.
The 16-2 Phantoms play Mid-Vermont Christian on Tuesday at Sharon Academy, a game with a 5:30 p.m. start.
West Rutland 63, Rivendell 11
WEST RUTLAND — The Golden Horde ran roughshod over Rivendell Thursday, 63-11, with Kiana Grabowski and Jeneé McGee scoring 15 apiece. McGee had three 3-point field goals.
Elizabeth Bailey added 14 points.
Westside coach Carl Serrani expects a stern test on Tuesday when the Horde ventures into Bellows Falls’ Hilton Holland Gymnasium.
“You better believe that will be tough. They are no joke,” Serrani said of the Division III Terrers.
West Rutland improves to 18-0 and faces Bellows Falls Tuesday at 7 p.m.
NORDIC SKIING
Geisler places 21st
RIPTON — The Rutland nordic ski team rounded out the first day of Vermont State Championship with an eighth place among Division 1 teams.
The Raiders began in the morning with the classic technique individual 5k race. Brady Geisler had the best finish for Rutland with a time of 16:40.4, placing 21st overall. Teammate Phil Mahar followed in 29th place with a time of 17:06.7. Owen Dube-Johnson, Caleb Dundas, Max McCalla and Ethan Woodbury rounded out the boys side by placing 37th, 42nd, 55th and 82nd respectively. Their respective times were 17:53.4, 18:09.7, 19:32.7 and 30:04.4.
Phoebe Wood, the lone Raider competing in the girls division, placed 64th overall with a time 25:37.2.
Next came team relays in the afternoon. The Rutland boys, consisting of Geisler, Dundas, Mahar and Dube-Johnson, finished the course with a time 37:47.7, placing eighth overall.
Rutland finished eighth in team scores with 205 points. Teams compete again Monday in freestyle relays and individual races, and the cumulative score from both days determines the winner. Brattleboro is currently in first place in the boys division, while Champlain Valley leads the girls pack.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Venzia earns C.O.Y.
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — Leading the Castleton University women’s ice hockey team to record of 13-9-3, head coach Mike Venezia was named New England Hockey Conference Coach of the Year as announced by the conference on Friday.
Along with Venezia, players Alexis Kalm, Courtney Gauthier, and Casey Traill were all honored as they earned All-Conference recognition.
Slotted to finished third in the NEHC at the beginning of the 2019-20 season, Venezia led the Spartans to a 10-4-2 NEHC record and earned the No. 2 seed in the upcoming playoffs.
The Spartans earned 10 or more conference wins for the first time since the 2015-16 season and Venezia is the first coach to earn back-to-back 10-win seasons since Steph Moberg in the 2014-15 and the 2015-16 seasons.
Kalm backstopped the Spartans’ defense during the entire season and was named to the NEHC All-Conference Second Team. Kalm, who earned five NEHC Goalie of the Week honors, was fourth in the conference with a .937 save percentage and a 2.15 goals-against average.
The senior from Aberdeen, N.C., recorded a couple of milestones this past season as she became the program’s all-time leader in shutouts, passing Paula Stephens, when she tallied her 11th in a win against Becker on January 15.
Passing Stephens once again, Kalm became the program’s all-time wins leader, recording her 27th career win in a 2-1 overtime win over Salem State.
Gauthier was also named to the NEHC All-Conference Second Team. The junior from Tampa, Fla. tallied six goals and seven assists for a team-high 13 points.
Traill was named to the NEHC All-Conference Third Team. Traill finished the regular season tied for first as she recorded seven goals as a defenseman.
The Spartans begin postseason play this Saturday when they take on Plymouth State in the NEHC quarterfinals at Spartan Arena.
MEN’S HOCKEY
Moïse earns R.O.Y.
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — Castleton men’s hockey landed three players on the New England Hockey Conference (NEHC) All-Conference list, headlined by NEHC Rookie of the Year, Calvin Moïse.
Senior Troy Taylor was named to the All-Conference Third Team, while freshman goalie Brandon Collett was voted to the All-Rookie Team.
Moïse scored eight goals and finished with 20 points to lead all rookies in the conference to earn the award.
Taylor earned his second all-conference nod in his farewell season for the Spartans. He has two goals and team-high 16 assists, with 13 of his 18 points coming in conference action.
Collett had a goals-against average of 4.42 and a save percentage of .902 in 19 games played with 16 starts.
Castleton is set to battle top-ranked Norwich at Kreitzberg Arena in Northfield on Saturday in the NEHC Quarterfinals.
WRESTLING
CU’s Valentino honored
WORCESTER, Mass. — After winning his only bout of the week, Castleton University wrestling freshman Joseph Valentino was named the NEWA Rookie of the Week.
Valentino landed a 4-1 decision over Williams College’s David Yeh last Friday, helping the Spartans to a 23-11 victory over Williams in the final home match of the season. Valentino’s record stands at 30-11.
Castleton competes at the NEWA Futures Tournament this weekend before heading to the NCAA DIII Northeast Regional Championships on February 29 and March 1.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Vermont 63, Stony Brook 54
STONY BROOK, New York — Vermont won its key America East basketball game against Stony Brook on Thursday night, 63-54, with Ben Shungu leading the way with 16 points.
Everett Duncan added 11 for the Catamounts who raised their record to 22-6.
