I grew up on North Street in Proctor, living first at 59 North and then 51. Why could it not have been 8 North Street? Wouldn’t it be something to be able to say that you grew up at the address of a former major league baseball player?
Elmer Bowman was born in Proctor in 1897. It was while scouring the 10-page biography of Elmer Bowman written by Bob Bennett that I discovered that Bowman had lived on North Street.
This is not the first time that I became enthralled by a story written someone from the Bennett family. His father, also Bob Bennett and a former Rutland Herald employee, gave me the book he wrote on Johnny Podres, the left-handed Brooklyn Dodgers pitcher who was the hero of the 1955 World Series.
I was 8 years old during that World Series and Podres was one of my heroes.
I interviewed Bennett and Podres about the book. It was a family collaboration with Bob Bennett, John Bennett and Robert S. Bennett all given as authors of the book.
Bob was kind enough to give me Podres’ phone number and I reached him while he was fishing near the Northway in the Glens Falls, New York area. Podres was from the Adirondack Region.
Bowman’s statistics tell us that he had only that “cup of coffee” in the major leagues, appearing in a couple of games for the Washington Senators. He got to the plate twice in his stint with the Senators, going 0-for-1 with a walk. He did score a run.
It is a wonder he didn’t get more of a chance at the big time because he had gaudy minor league numbers, batting .356 for Norfolk and leading the Virginia League in extra-base hits.
Bennett tells us in his biography for the Society of American Baseball Research, that Bowman beat out the famous Jim Thorpe for the Eastern League batting title by hitting .365 for New Haven.
Not bad for the kid who graduated from Proctor High School in 1916 with a class of 12 students.
Bowman played baseball at the University of Vermont. The Catamounts were fairly successful during his time, fashioning a record of 26-10 his junior and senior seasons.
He wasn’t bad for the Catamounts on the football field either. He had a reputation as one tough ball carrier. He was also one of the nation’s top punters.
Professional football was nothing like what it is today. The college game had a far bigger following and pro football was the new kid on the block.
That is why it is was not surprising that at age 23, Bowman decided to make baseball his career.
That year after he led the EL in batting, he hit 19 home runs for New Haven.
Promoted to the Pacific Coast League, he batted .301 for Seattle.
Back in the Eastern League in 1926, he had his best year statistically, batting .377 (a league record at the time) with 15 home runs.
After his baseball career, he moved to Los Angeles and was an electrician in the movie industry. He also found himself on the screen for cameo appearances or as he told a Rutland Herald reporter in 1977, “I did get in some movies as an extra.”
His major at UVM had been electrical engineering.
Bennett tells us that Bowman worked for Warner Brothers Studios for 36 years before retiring in 1960.
I walked by Bowman’s Garage on Market Street in Proctor as a kid countless times, never realizing the proprietors were on the same family tree as a major league baseball player.
Bowman’s Garage is no more and neither is Elmer Bowman. He died in 1985 in Los Angeles.
That means he was around to appreciate his induction into the UVM Hall of Fame in 1978. He was 81 when he received that honor.
His plaque in the UVM HOF puts him in elite company with other area Catamount athletic standouts like Rutland’s Dr. Arlie Pond (baseball), Clement Forte (football) and Dr. Earl Olson (football).
Today, the house with the address of 8 North Street is blue with red shutters. It is a nice looking home but it is the address itself that is prestigious. Not a lot of Proctorians have appeared in a major league baseball game.
The last one I thought might have a chance to crack The Show was George Davis. He had an outstanding career at NCAA Division III powerhouse Eastern Connecticut from 1996 through 1998. He had 12 home runs in one season for the Warriors.
I once saw Davis connect for a home run over the right field fence at Proctor High School on a check swing.
George Davis lived on North Street.
