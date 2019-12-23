BRANDON — Proctor’s Lyndsey Elms could have shot the ball out of her toenails and it would have found its way down the cylinder on Monday night at Otter Valley.
Elms had 23 of her 26 points in the first half in leading the Phantoms to a 19-point lead over the Otters and her teammates took it from there in a 64-39 victory in girls basketball action.
“Lyndsey had a career game,” Otter Valley coach Kelly Trayah said. “And Rachel (Stuhlmueller) did a great job against Livia (Bernhardt). They did a great job against our bigs.”
Elms also pulled down a team-high nine rebounds.
Stuhlmueller had 10 points and six rebounds. Allie Almond contributed eight points and was a steadying influence with her ball handling and Maddie Flanders corralled five rebounds.
The Otters were coming off a convincing victory over Middlebury in their opener and harbor high hopes for the program’s best season in a long while.
When Leah Pinkowski drove for a bucket that gave the Otters a 4-3 lead it appeared a competitive game might be in the offing.
That changed quickly. Almond and Elms each connected on 3-pointers that helped swell Proctor’s lead to 12-6.
But it was the second quarter that enabled the Phantoms to put a stranglehold on this contest. They outscored the Otters 22-8 during those eight minutes.
“That second quarter really helped us. It gave us that big cushion at halftime,” said Proctor coach Chris Hughes.
But even with that big halftime lead, Hughes had concerns.
“The question then was whether we could keep it up. We did. We kept working, even in the fourth quarter, for sure,” Hughes said.
“We didn’t let up. We preach that,” Elms said.
Maggie McKearin followed Elms in scoring for the Phantoms with 14. She showed an explosive first step in blowing by defenders for layups late in the game.
Elms was living right. Everything she threw up went in. She nailed four 3-pointers and made good on a ridiculous looking scoop shot on the baseline.
“I was like, ‘how did that go in?” Elms said.
“If we shoot like that, we are in good shape,” Hughes said.
Pinkowski and Bernhardt, OV’s post players, did some damage down low. Pinkowski had 12 points and Bernhardt 11. Alice Keith followed with seven points.
The victory hikes the Phantoms’ record to 3-1 heading into Friday’s home game against Green Mountain.
The 1-1 Otters invade West Rutland’s Hinchey Gym for a 2:30 p.m. game on Saturday.
“One game is not going to define us. This is not going to define our season, that’s for sure. That is what we just talked about in the locker room,” Trayah said.
“We got beat by their speed tonight. Sometimes you just have to tip your hat.”
That speed that the Phantoms flashed on defense hounded the Otters into 25 turnovers.
Otter Valley was ranked No. 1 in Division III going into the game as the result of its win over Middlebury.
But Proctor is a different animal. And on this night they were a couple of animals. They showed the quickness of a cat and the savvy of a coyote.
Mainly, they were just plain accurate. They nailed seven 3-point field goals and shot well from every place in the floor.
They were not nearly as sharp from the line where they were a passable 9 of 16.
The Otters struck first, Pinkowski’s hoop off an in-bounds pass giving them a 2-0 lead.
But Elms quickly erased it with a 3-pointer.
Nobody could have known at that point that it would be the first three points of 23 for Elms in the half.
“We had great ball movement tonight and it gave me a lot of open shots. That was my teammates,” Elms said.
It was one of those stretches when a player is in a zone, giving the senior forward a night she won’t soon forget.
tom.haley @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.