CASTLETON — Western Connecticut women's lacrosse coach Meghan Els called Castleton University's Dave Wolk Stadium "my favorite stadium in the world."
Why wouldn't it be? It is the place where Els spent four years helping the Spartans to four North Atlantic Conference championships as a standout goalie. She is CU's all-time leader in career saves and tied for first in program history for most victories by a goalie.
She has brought that winning touch to Danbury. Els and the Wolves are gunning for their third consecutive Little East Conference championship. They are off to a 2-0 start in the LEC and are 8-2 overall.
It was back to her old stomping grounds on Friday afternoon where the Wolves drubbed Castleton 17-1.
The Wolves already had the game played with a running clock by having a 10-0 halftime lead.
Megan Ward broke through for the Spartans by scoring on a free position shot in the third period to make the score 11-1.
Vicky Gracy and Colleen Foley led the Wolves' attack with four goals apiece and Alex Riggio added three goals.
The Spartans dominated the NAC when Els was playing and then jumped to the much tougher Little East.
Els enjoyed all that winning so much, it inspired her in the coaching profession.
"It kind of motivated me to push us to that first conference championship in 2021," she said.
Now, she and the Wolves are hungry for a third straight.
"That's our vision," Els said.
It has not been an easy season for the Spartans who are 2-8 and 0-2 in the LEC.
Now, they step out of the conference on Wednesday with a trip to Northern Vermont University-Lyndon. The Hornets are winless this season.
"We are excited to play our sister school," Castleton coach Jamie Blake said.
Western Connecticut finished the game with a robust edge in shots, 39-12.
But Blake was quick to point out that some other statistics like ground balls (21-17 in favor of the Wolves) and clears were pretty even.
Western Connecticut is the gold standard in the LEC and Blake is hoping the Spartans' success in those facets of the game like ground balls and clears will show up on the scoreboard against other opponents.
Phoebe Loomis and Colleen Sheridan were the leaders in corralling ground balls for the Spartans with three apiece.
Kimberly McCarthy, CU's leading scorer with 28 goals, unloaded seven shots and put three on goal.
Following the trip to NVU-Lyndon, the Spartans finish the season with five Little East games. It is a stretch that begins with three road contests against Eastern Connecticut, Keene State and Rhode Island College.
The objective is for the final two games at home to mean something as the Spartans try to become one of the six teams to qualify for the LEC's post-season tournament.
Those games at Dave Wolk Stadium come against Plymouth State on April 26 and UMass Dartmouth on April 29.
