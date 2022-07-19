This will be a very different football season for longtime line coach Mike Empey. After years of coaching on the staffs of Bellows Falls, Brattleboro and all-star games, Empey has moved back to Vermont following a year in New Hampshire.
He is taking a season off from coaching but will still be immersed in football.
The objective of his autumn will be helping former Middlebury College head coach Mickey Heinecken promote the Vermont Chapter of the National Football Foundation and the North-South Senior Game.
“I am hoping to travel to various games around the state,” Empey said.
That sounds like a very cool way to spend a Vermont fall, a season that might well begin in scorching heat and end in bitter cold complete with a snowstorm thrown into it all.
How’s this for a road map to the season for Mike Empey:
WEEK ONEFRIDAY NIGHT
You will be doing some traveling this year so we’ll start with a game in your backyard, Brattleboro at Bellows Falls.
The Terriers are coming off an unbeaten season but graduated some key pieces.
The Terriers will still be a Division II state title contender and so will Brattleboro.
This could be a good one at Hadley Field.
SATURDAY
You can’t ignore Division III and a trip to Bradford will give you a chance to see Mill River coach Phil Hall make his debut against Oxbow.
WEEK TWOFRIDAY NIGHT
Trey Davine, the outstanding Rutland quarterback, has turned his tassel and turned his attention to trying to win the QB job at Hartwick. Eli Pockette figures to be at the controls and the Raiders will likely be a contender again.
The Seawolves (Burlington/South Burlington) are in town on this night. Rutland’s first two games of the season — they will have opened the previous week against Burr and Burton Academy — should give Raider fans a pretty good read on their team.
SATURDAY
BFA-St. Albans is at Burr and Burton. A football game in Manchester is a treat played in a gorgeous setting. This game could measure up to the surroundings.
There are a lot of talented quarterbacks in southern Vermont this season and Burr and Burton’s Jack McCoy will be among the best.
WEEK THREE
FRIDAY NIGHT
We’re still getting used to night games in St. Johnsbury. What a great weekend football experience for fans in the Northeast Kingdom when St. J is home on Friday night and neighboring Lyndon playing the next afternoon.
St. Johnsbury and Essex are likely on most everyone’s list of Division I title contenders.
SATURDAY
Springfield visits Otter Valley’s gorgeous Markowski Field for what might well be a key game in Division III.
Carson Clark is the likely successor to Sam Presch at quarterback for the Cosmos and the QB sweepstakes at OV includes Luca Polli and Caleb Whitney.
No matter who the signal callers are, this one has the look of a game to have playoff seeding implications.
WEEK FOUR
FRIDAY NIGHT
Middlebury comes to Rutland High’s Alumni Field for a rivalry with great history.
If history is not your thing, this one should have plenty of meaning attached to it when it comes to the Division I playoff picture.
It could be a study in contrast with the Tigers’ ground attack designed to eat up the clock and keep the Raiders’ offense off the field.
SATURDAY
You can’t miss with Hartford’s visit to Burr and Burton. Junior QBs Matt Trombley and McCoy make this a quarterback showcase, an entertaining contest and, likely, a battle of red hot D-I championship contenders.
But if you’d rather stay close to home, Mike, you can’t go wrong with Fair Haven coming into Brattleboro’s Natowich Field, either.
WEEK FIVE
FRIDAY NIGHT
U-32 comes to a refurbished Mount Anthony field for a Division II contest that has U-32 with new leadership under coach Kevin Richards.
Will the Raiders and Patriots still be contending in Week 5? I think so.
SATURDAY
The brilliant foliage comes early to the Northeast Kingdom so enjoy the ride and the scenery.
It also looks like a very good football game at the end of your excursion between Brattleboro and the hometown Lyndon Vikings.
WEEK SIX
FRIDAY NIGHT
I’ve got a feeling that Ramsey Worrell is going to have things percolating with the Woodstock program again and Fairfax/Lamoille always seems to have that big, physical line.
This should be a good show under the lights of Woodstock’s James T. McLaughlin Field.
SATURDAY
Spaulding is at Bellows Falls. BF will still be a red hot contender but not as certain about the Crimson Tide.
It would be great for the Barre area if the Tide is rising but you need a backup game in the event this is not meaningful.
The backup contest: How about Poultney’s overland attack visiting Otter Valley?
One of these should be an attractive Week 6 game.
WEEK SEVEN
FRIDAY NIGHT
What a foliage ride for coach Empey, from deep southern Vermont to the Northeast Kingdom. And what a game awaits him: Rutland is at St. Johnsbury for a contest that even in the next-to-the-last week, you have to feel confident of it being a huge game.
SATURDAY
There is nothing better than a game at Poultney on a sun-splashed Dean Houghton Memorial Field.
It will help if the hometown Blue Devils are still fighting for something.
I am pretty certain that Rice will be as they come back to Division III this season.
WEEK EIGHT
FRIDAY NIGHT
It is not easy to be confident this time of year that a game in the final week will be a significant one. But I think you can feel pretty safe betting that Rutland’s trip to Hartford will be very meaningful as well as a great game.
SATURDAY
I am not a fan of non-division games but this one is a different animal. It should be on everyone’s bucket list. When St. Johnsbury and Lyndon meet on Oct. 22 in Lyndon, it will be the 117th game in the rivalry. They have been meeting since 1894.
But if you must have a divisional game with high stakes, there will be a great neighborhood rivalry going on in Windsor that afternoon with the Woodstock Wasps in town.
High stakes in Division III might be part of the package.
Note: This schedule is tentative. A shortage of officials will necessitate Friday games being moved to Thursday or Saturday.
