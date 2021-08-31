WEST HAVEN — Due to some confusion, there was a lengthy scoring audit to decide the winner of Saturday’s Enduro Series race at Devil’s Bowl Speedway.
Vergennes’ Cody Greene was named the winner of the 50-lap race that included 62 cars.
Zach Wood held a dominant, two-lap lead over almost the entire field when he suddenly retired from the race on lap 39. Trevor Jaques, who was the only driver just one lap down at the time, then took over, but his car threw a wheel shortly after taking the white flag to begin the final lap.
In the confusion – and with an unusually high number of cars still running at the finish – it was thought that Artie Forrest was the next driver in line, and he was originally flagged as the winner.
A thorough review of each car’s individual score cards, however – which was validated by the track’s official scoring sheets and video replay – determined that Greene and regular Sportsman Modified driver Tim LaDuc were on the same lap as Jaques at the time Jaques’ car met its end.
Greene and LaDuc were officially credited with 50 laps completed in first and second place, respectively. Jaques was scored third as the first car one lap down. Forrest was fourth with Dan Desforges fifth.
Drake Nelson, Eric Friend, and Dillon Botala were the final cars one lap down, in order. Brent Wilbur and Brett Wood completed the top 10, each two laps behind.
The weekly point battles remain competitive throughout most divisions.
Jimmy Ryan picked up his second Sportsman Modified win of the season on Saturday, but the six-win Demetrios Drellos remains atop the division’s standings, after his 14th top-10 finish of the season.
Drellos has 794 championship points, giving him a 33-point lead over Justin Comes, who finished fifth on Saturday.
The battle atop the Limited Sportsman division between Troy Audet and Austin Comes was separated by two points heading into the weekend, and coming out of it, it’s still as close as they come.
Audet’s third win of the season on Saturday pushed his lead to four points over Austin Comes. Audet has 735 points and Comes has 731.
A ninth win in 17 outings has Fair Haven’s Chris Murray in control of the Super Stock division. His 869 points gives him a 32-point edge over Paul Braymer, who finished fourth on Saturday.
It’s a three-way race atop of the Mini Stock standings. Championship leader Chris Sumner and challenger Daryl Gebo crashed out of the A-Main feature, tightening the point battle and bringing former champion Craig Kirby back into the picture.
Sumner now leads Kirby by 14 points, 773-759, with Gebo, a rookie, 30 points out at 743.
Kamden Duffy is making a great late-season push in the Friend Construction 500cc Mini Sprint division, winning for the third weekend in a row on Saturday.
Point leader Ray Hanson invoked the one-race substitute driver option as he stayed home to celebrate the birth of his new baby. Substitute John Smith won his heat and finished seventh in the feature, keeping Hanson’s lead intact, which sits at 57 points over Kaidin White, 921-864.
Devil’s Bowl hosts its biggest event of the year on Labor Day Weekend, September 4-5, with the $10,000-to-win Fabian Earth Moving Vermont 200. Saturday at 3 p.m.
The Limited Sportsman division has a 40-lap “Win & You’re In!” race, along with the optional Sportsman Modified Non-Winners Shootout and open Sportsman practice.
Super Stocks and Mini Stocks have heats and features, and the 500cc Mini Sprint class will run Segment 1 of a two-day, two-part, cumulatively scored race. The annual Vermont 200 BBQ and bonfire party follows.
Sportsman Modified qualifying begins on Sunday at 2 p.m. with time trials, heats, consolations and a last-chance race to set the field for the 200-lap main event.
The Sprint Cars of New England tour will be on hand for its Devil’s Bowl track championship finale, and the 500cc Mini Sprints will crown their overall weekend winner in Segment 2.
