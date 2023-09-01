The Rutland football team looked like it might be on its last legs in its opener, trailing by four with a minute left and set to kick the ball back to Essex after a touchdown.
With so little time on the clock, Rutland threw its last card on the table — an onside kick. Grady Gallagher made sure that card was an ace. He recovered the onside kick for RHS, giving them one final shot.
Rutland picked up four yards on the first play after taking over, but Essex wouldn’t let them get any more. The Hornets held on to grab a 30-26 win over Rutland at Alumni Field.
“I was happy with how the kids reacted,” said RHS coach Mike Norman of the late surge by his side.
The game was tight throughout, but it was execution by Essex late in the third and into the fourth that truly made the difference in the game.
Rutland had scored touchdown on a 2-yard Noah Bruttomesso keeper and was looking to tie on the extra point. The Hornets had other plans, blocking the attempt to stay ahead by a point.
They kept it rolling when they pinned Rutland inside its own 10 on a punt and didn’t allow them to pick up a first down. RHS had to punt and ended up having an errant snap that sailed out of the end zone for a safety.
“At times, our youth and inexperience were exposed a little bit,” Norman said.
The teams traded scores for much of the game. After RHS turned the ball over on downs on their first drive, Essex nabbed the lead on an eight-yard touchdown drive.
Junior quarterback Carter Crete floated a ball down the right side of the field that Brady Bothelo caught for a 46-yard score.
Rutland came back with a touchdown of its own with a 13-play drive capped by a Noah Bruttomesso-Ryan Boulger 2-yard connection, where Bruttomesso used his speed to roll out to the left and find Boulger.
RHS took its only lead of the day in the second quarter, where Bruttomesso rushed for a 4-yard touchdown.
Bruttomesso shined for Rutland all night, accounting for all four of the team’s touchdowns, rushing for two and passing for two.
“People forget that that’s only his second game that he’s played quarterback ever,” Norman said. “He’s a pretty special athlete. I’m hard on him but it’s for the best. He gave us everything that he had.”
Crete rushed for a 2-yard touchdown midway through the third and found Botelho for a 28-yard TD pass late in the fourth.
Bruttomesso and Wyatt Fuller connected for a 3-yard touchdown that brought Rutland as close as it would get the rest of the way with a minute left in the game.
Bruttomesso passed for 179 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 114 yards and two touchdowns. Gallagher rushed for 60 yards. Boulger had 62 receiving yards to lead Rutland and Gallagher had 50 yards.
Crete passed for 154 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 64 yards and two touchdowns. Ethan Hemingway rushed for 85 yards. Botelho had 86 receiving yards to go along the two touchdown grabs.
Essex (1-0) remains on the road next week, playing at the Seahorses Thursday night.
The schedule doesn’t get any easier for Rutland (0-1), as New Hampshire program Concord makes the trip over on Friday. Concord. The Crimson Tide beat RHS convincingly last fall.
“Concord’s coming to town Friday night, so we’re going to have to play a lot better,” Norman said.
Kick-off is set for 7 p.m. at Alumni Field.
