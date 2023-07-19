The 20th century belonged to Rutland Post 31 in American Legion baseball.
Rutland won all of its state-leading 15 American Legion state titles during that century, earning its first in 1947 and most recent in 1997, which was the second title in a row at the time.
If that century belonged to Post 31, the 21st century has belonged to Essex Post 91.
Essex won five straight Legion state titles from 2000 to 2004 and has claimed 11 of their 12 crowns since Y2K.
Post 91’s championship last summer pulled them into a tie with Barre for the second most titles in state history, behind Rutland.
Essex can take sole possession for second place on that list if it can claim another championship in the state tournament that begins on Saturday at Vermont State University-Castleton.
Post 91 will be looking to claim its third straight championship and has to be considered a favorite with how dominant its been this summer, heading into the tournament undefeated in league play.
Heading into Thursday, the top three seeds in the Northern Division, Essex, South Burlington and Colchester, were very much locked into playoff spots, with more intrigue coming in the No. 4 slot where Franklin Country and Addison County were neck and neck.
Things were a lot more muddy in the Southern Division, where the only real guarantee was the top seed being Brattleboro. Four other teams had legitimate playoff hopes with one bound to be left without a chair.
Inclement weather has made it difficult for teams to play their full schedule, but ready or not, the Legion tournament is starting on Saturday and eight teams will be there.
Will Essex continue to build its legacy or will a new champion emerge?
Let’s look at the last five American Legion state tournaments as we prepare for a fun four days of baseball ahead of us.
2017
The Boston Red Sox had an 86-year drought between titles from 1918 to 2004. Franklin County knows how they feel.
Franklin had to wait 83 years between American Legion state titles, winning its first in 1934, under the St. Albans name, before it all in 2017.
Franklin County claimed the title by besting White River Junction, the tournament’s host, in the final. Franklin had a chance to close it out, but Post 84 forced a second game in the double elimination tournament by beating FC 12-2.
The deciding game went to extra innings, but Franklin County plated six runs in the top of the 10th inning to all but secure the victory.
White River Junction had put on a show on its home field, putting up some of the best offensive numbers of the tournament.
Current Post 84 coach Dylan Spencer was a player on that team and was a big force in keeping his team alive with a strong pitching outing against Bellows Falls.
2018
The American Legion state tournament returned to Castleton a year later and Essex found its way to the top of the podium, beating the northern rival Colchester Cannons in the finals.
Northern teams ruled the day down the stretch of the tournament. Once defending champion Franklin County knocked out Brattleboro and S.D. Ireland ousted Rutland, all that remained was the North’s four participants.
S.D. Ireland knocked out Franklin, before falling to Colchester in a game that set up a showdown between Essex and Colchester for the title.
It was Post 91’s fourth state championship of the 2010s.
2019
Brattleboro Post 5 reached the mountain top for the second time in four seasons, when it grabbed the 2019 Legion crown.
Brattleboro wasn’t expected to go on the run it did, coming into the tournament as the No. 3 seed in the Southern Division.
Post 5 rode the underdog story all the way to the championship, where it needed to beat S.D. Ireland two times in a row, a feat it got done.
Rutland had a nice run in that tournament as well, winning three straight elimination games to set up a matchup with rival Brattleboro. Unfortunately, Post 31’s title hopes were dashed by Brattleboro who won 10-0 to set up the matchups with S.D. Ireland.
There didn’t end up being an American Legion season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Vermont Summer Baseball League provided a great alternative.
S.D. Ireland claimed the championship in the one-year league, topping Lakes Region in the title game at Maxfield Sports Complex.
2021
The American Legion state tournament was alive and well in 2021, with Rutland hosting at St. Peter’s Field, with a little help from Otter Valley due to weather issues.
Essex ended up winning the state championship comfortably in a 10-2 win against Brattleboro, but that wasn’t the story for much of the weekend’s games.
Post 5 had to battle just to get to the final, beating South Burlington 12-11 in a game that heated up as it went on. Brattleboro took a 5-1 lead in the fifth inning, but South Burlington scored eight runs in the sixth.
The pendulum kept swinging as Post 5 battled back in the seventh inning, eventually winning on an Alex Bingham gap shot.
That game was South Burlington’s third of the day and left them one game short of the state final.
2022
South Burlington wouldn’t fall short of the championship game last year, but the Wildcats didn’t come out on top when they got there.
Essex claimed its second straight championship, doing so in dominant fashion again by winning 10-0 in six innings against South Burlington in the final.
Post 91 went a perfect 4-0 in the state tournament, which was hosted at Castleton, along with Rutland’s St. Peter’s Field.
Essex piled on early and got a dominant pitching performance from Andrew Goodrich.
South Burlington had entered the tournament as the top-seed in the Northern Division, but a 5-1 loss to Manchester on the second day of the tournament forced them to play for survival. They did just that, erasing deficits against Bellows Falls and Colchester, before getting revenge against Manchester.
