The talented Sofia Berryhill will be firing her left-handed serves for the St. Lawrence University softball team in 2022. This year is about pitching Mount Anthony to a Division I state title.
Essex (4-1) gets the nod over undefeated Mount Anthony in this installment of the Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings on the basis of a tougher schedule.
Essex and Mount Anthony met in the state championship game in 2017 and 2018. Could it happen again?
Lyndon looks like the team to beat in Division II and White River Valley could be tough to beat in Division III. Both earned a spot in this week’s rankings.
Poultney has the look of a contender in Division IV and gets the nod as the top club in that division this week.
Kylie Davis has become a strike thrower and with her keeping her walks down to just a few a game, the Blue Devils could be the team to beat in D-IV although their are plenty of other contenders lined up.
1. Essex, 4-1. The Hornets’ lone loss was a 4-3 decision against St. Johnsbury.
2. Mount Anthony, 5-0. Berryhill moved here from California last summer. The Golden State’s gift has Patriot fans dreaming big.
3. Lyndon Institute, 4-0. The first Division II team in our rankings, Lyndon is dominant in the circle with Kelleigh Simpson and owns an 8-0 win over Division I Brattleboro.
4. Missisquoi, 5-1. The 6-2 win over St. Johnsbury gets your attention. The lone loss was 13-12 to BFA-St. Albans but it came back on April 20 in the opener.
5. BFA-St. Albans, 2-0. The Comets got past Missisquoi 13-12.
6. South Burlington, 3-1. The Wolves have a signature 4-2 win over Missisquoi.
7. St. Johnsbury, 4-2. Now, the Hilltoppers set out to prove that big win over Essex was for real.
8. Mount Abraham, 3-1. The perennial Division II power opened the season with a loss to D-I Missisquoi. Since, the Eagles have outscored the opposition 41-3.
9. White River Valley, 6-0. The only Division III team in the rankings owns an impressive 10-1 victory over a very good Green Mountain club.
10. Springfield, 3-1. Izzy Belisle in the circle, solid defense and some thump at the plate gives the Cosmos a chance to be in the game with anyone. They played Mount Anthony tough before losing 5-0.
The Top Fives
Division I: 1. Essex, 2. Mount Anthony, 3. Missisquoi, 4. BFA-St. Albans, 5. South Burlington.
Division II: 1. Lyndon, 2. Mount Abraham, 3. Springfield, 4. Enosburg, 5. Spaulding
Division III: 1. White River Valley, 2. Oxbow, 3. BFA-Fairfax, 4. Green Mountain, 5. Windsor
Division IV: 1. Poultney, 2. Danville, 3. Blue Mountain, 4. West Rutland, 5. Richford.
tom.haley @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.