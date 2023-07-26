CASTLETON — The Essex Post 91 baseball team is out to make history. It's something they're getting used to doing nowadays.
Essex claimed its third straight Vermont American Legion baseball state championship, beating Brattleboro Post 5 5-2 on Wednesday at Vermont State University Castleton.
The win finished off a perfect 4-0 run through the tournament and an undefeated 22-0 season against Vermont teams. The win also pushed Post 91 into second all-time in Legion state titles with 13, trailing just Rutland Post 31's 15 crowns.
"We want to be the first Vermont team to make it to Shelby," said Essex infielder Ben Deibler, of Post 91's next chase at history.
The Shelby that Deibler speaks of is Shelby, North Carolina, where the Legion national tournament is held each year.
Essex will need to win the Northeast regional tournament, a eight-team tournament which is held at Fitton Field in Massachusetts and is hosted by Shrewsbury Post 397, to achieve that goal. The tournament opens up on Wednesday, Aug. 2 and wraps up on Sunday, Aug. 6.
The last time Essex and Brattleboro met in a winner's bracket game on Monday, it was all Post 91 en route to a 16-0 victory. Post 5 wasn't going to make Essex's job that easy this time around.
That had a lot to do with Brattleboro right-hander Alex Bingham, who kept his team afloat for much of the game and held in check a potent Essex lineup. The experienced Bingham went five innings, allowing seven hits.
The second inning was the main inning where Essex got to Bingham. Trevor Arsenault led it off with a single, and following a pair of groundouts, Brattleboro decided to intentionally walk tournament MVP Owen Pinaud.
After Pinaud advanced to second on a ball that squirted away from the catcher, No. 9 hitter Ben Deibler made Post 5 pay with a single that plated two runs.
Deibler would come home himself, along with leadoff hitter Hazen Randall, on a Eli Bostwick double.
"We have no holes throughout the lineup," said Deibler, another All-Tournament selection from Essex.
"They came up with two big hits, and other than that, Bingham pitched great," said Brattleboro coach Eric Libardoni. "He battled. We fought hard all game. I didn't think we quit. It was certainly better than the other night."
Deibler drove in Essex's final run of the game as well, plating Will Erickson on a fielder's choice in the bottom of the sixth.
That kind of run support was plenty enough for Post 91 right-hander Andrew Goodrich, who earned an All-Tournament team selection at pitcher, following his back-to-back MVP efforts the two years previous.
Goodrich was dominant from the first pitch, fanning the first five batters he faced. Through his first four innings of work, he had struck out 10 batters and he finished the game with 13 strikeouts.
"Eli (Bostwick) called a great game. We were on the same page almost every single time," said Goodrich of his longtime batterymate. "Even if it looked like I was shaking him off, that was a set sign to shake him off (as a decoy). He did a great job back there and people were making plays in the field."
Brattleboro finally started to get to Goodrich in the sixth inning, where three of its five hits came. Zinabu McNeice led off with a single and Aidan Davis doubled two batters later.
All-Tournament catcher Turner Clews drove in both runners with a single, which cut the deficit to two runs at the time.
"We just had to swing early in the count," said Libardoni of the adjustments at the plate. "He's just too good, so he's not going to walk you. Zinabu got a hit, Aidan got a hit and Clews got a bit, those are our guys."
You don't go undefeated in a season without having oodles of team chemistry and this Essex team has lots of it. Many of these players have been a part of all three championship teams under coach Reece Tanguay, and played a lot of baseball together before this dynastic run.
"We know each other as players and we know our roles," Goodrich said. "It goes back before these three years. I'm really proud of the guys for coming back out. A lot us, this is our last year playing baseball."
There was a lot of be proud about this summer in Essex, and the surrounding communities, but the journey isn't over.
Next stop: Fitton Field.