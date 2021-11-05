Fans of old school football would have loved the Essex football team’s effort in Friday’s Division I semifinal against top-seeded Rutland.
The Hornets used a ground and pound, relentless rushing attack to leave the Rutland in the dust. No. 4 Essex never trailed, beating the previously undefeated Ravens 42-28 at Alumni Field.
Essex will play No. 3 CVU in next Saturday’s D-I state title game at Rutland High School’s Alumni Field. The Redhawks blocked a potential game-winning field goal by No. 2 Hartford to clinch their spot in the final.
The Hornets challenged Rutland to stop their rushing attack and the Ravens couldn’t do it all night long.
Essex’s first three drives resulted in rushing touchdowns.
Oliver Orvis got a heavy load of the rushes on the opening drive, but it was Hornets quarterback Ben Serrantonio who rushed it in from 2 yards out.
It was a lot of the same on the next drive Orvis and Serrantonio ran in down Rutland’s throat and finished with a 1-yard scamper by Orvis for a touchdown.
Serrantonio finished off the third drive with a 5-yard touchdown run.
“We were moving the pile and we dominated the line of scrimmage,” said Essex coach Marty Richards. “It was what we needed to and it didn’t seem like (Rutland) had any answers for it.”
Orvis and Serrantonio were racking up rushing yardage all night long. Orvis finished with 222 yards on the ground, while Serrantonio had 161 rushing yards.
The Hornets put Rutland in a hole, which is something the Ravens haven’t been used to this season.
Rutland did itself no favors in the early going, having to punt on its opening two drives.
The Ravens’ offense woke up on their fourth drive, which saw a great kick return set Rutland up nicely in Essex territory. Ben Parker rushed for 20 yards on the next play and two plays later Trey Davine found Slade Postemski across the middle from 24 yards for Rutland’s first touchdown.
“Being down 21-7 isn’t insurmountable, but we weren’t able to get out of it,” Norman said.
The first drive of the second half could be a big decider for how the rest of the game would go. Essex could either keep on its offensive roll or Rutland could come up with a big play, like it has all season long.
The Hornets won out and got a rushing touchdown from Serrantonio to go up by three touchdowns.
Rutland used a trick play to get its next score. Davine tossed it back on a screen pass to Jack Coughlin, who uncorked a pass down the left sideline to Postemski for a 38-yard score.
The teams would trade scores on the next four drives. Serrantonio rushed in a 1-yard keeper, before Rutland got a touchdown back on a 10-yard pass from Davine to Postemski.
Serrantonio’s number was called again near the end zone on the next drive and Rutland responded with a touchdown pass from Davine to Ban Parker for the game’s final points.
Rutland got its offense going more as the game progressed as it had to air it out more, but that early stretch really bit them.
“(Essex) played better than we did,” Norman said. “Hats off to them and good luck to them in the state championship game.”
Postemski led Rutland with eight catches for 108 yards and three touchdowns, but Essex did a great job of bottling him up at times in Friday’s game.
That was most notable in the screen game where Postemski has been a terror for opposing defenses. Rutland loves to get the ball out of Davine’s hands quick to Postemski on the outside and let the big wideout pick up massive amounts of yardage down the sideline.
The Hornets took that play away for a lot of the game.
“We moved our corners up a bit, so they couldn’t run the fast screen and the bubble and Postemski couldn’t get a head start,” Richards said. “We were much more afraid of him on fast screens and bubbles than we were him running fades and outs.
“Once (Slade) has the ball in his hands, he’s a beast. That young man is a ‘dude.’ If he doesn’t get some serious honors, I’ll be surprised.”
It’s a tough way for Rutland’s season to end. Their hopes of a perfect season and a chance to play on their home field in the state title game were dashed.
But what the team did do was bring the community on a ride in the return to tackle football this year.
“A year ago, we weren’t playing tackle football. We were able to do a real positive thing here and we won a lot of games,” Norman said. “We got the community involved in the whole thing.”
That Rutland community will rally around hosting next Saturday’s three state championship games.
Essex hopes it ends that night as champions, but CVU may have something to say about it.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.