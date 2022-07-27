CASTLETON — Day One of the Vermont American Legion Baseball State Tournament — the Castleton edition — saw a little of everything.
The day began with a mound duel as Essex Post 91 edged Bellows Falls 2-1.
It ended with a game that could have been another classic pitching duel were it not for the collapse (five errors) of the Lakes Region defense in a 7-2 loss to top-seeded South Burlington.
Here are some takeaways from the first day on the Castleton University campus.
__ The day began with a display of power by Essex Post 91. They had three doubles and a triple in the first three innings.
__ After that noise by the Essex bats, Post 37 pitcher Jack Cravinho muffled them.
Cravinho was sensational and by the end of his complete-game loss he had thrown only 82 pitches.
"Just 82 pitches, that's a heck of an outing," BF coach Shawn Burke said.
__ Essex starting pitcher Andrew Goodrich picked right up where he left off last year when he was the MVP of the tournament.
Goodrich was especially strong early, putting six of his seven strikeouts in the book in the first three innings. He pitched 5 2/3 innings to earn the victory.
Goodrich is headed for Clemson. He won't be playing baseball there but he has his eye on the job of being the team student manager for the baseball team.
"I felt good," Goodrich said. "I know what it takes to win a game like this and I really felt comfortable."
__ Lakes Region only secured its tourney berth by being the host team.
The Lakers weathered a difficult 3-15 regular season but they turned some heads on Wednesday.
"That's a good team," South Burlington coach Cagney Brigham said of the Lakers. "And the kid on the mound was really good."
Ryan Alt was very good in going the distance but the five errors did him in..
"That's been the story of our season," Lakes Region coach Adam Greenlese said.
"Ryan has pitched well all season. That's what we expect from him. The problem has been the way we play behind him."
GAME ONE
Essex 2, BF 1
It did not take long for the fireworks. Will Erickson rifled a double in the left-center gap in the first inning and Goodrich plated him with a triple to deep center.
They added to that lead in the second when Eli Bostwick singled and raced home on Storm Dusablon's double.
Post 37 made it 2-1 in the fifth. Sam Presch and Grady Lockerby set the table with back-to-back singles. Ty Merrill drove home Presch with a sharp single to left.
Goodrich left with two outs in the sixth and Braedon Jones nailed the game down with the save.
It was a big two-way game for Goodrich. He struck out seven and contributed a triple and a double in his three three trips to the plate.
GAME TWO
Essex 7, Lakes Region 2
The Lakers and Essex were scoreless after two innings but Lakes Region had a great opportunity in the first frame with two runners aboard and only one out.
Leadoff batter Trey Lee was plunked by a pitch and Tim Kendall stroked a single to right. Each stole a base to give the Lakers runners in scoring position.
But South Burlington pitcher Adam Terkel struck out the next two batters to end the inning.
It was in the third when the Wildcats did most of their damage with a five-run frame. The big hits in the inning came from Sully Beers and Cole Tarrant — each had a two-run single.
Two hit batsmen and an error enabled South Burlington to pad the lead to 6-0 in the fourth.
It was the Lakers turn to make some noise in the fifth. Tim Kendall's double scored Noah Woodbury and Trey Lee to slice the lead to 6-2.
The Wildcats added one more in the sixth when Ray Cheung knocked in Beers.
Keegan Goodwin pitched the final inning for the Wildcats.
Terkel, a tall, reed-thin left-hander, was tough for the Lakes Region hitters to solve, particularly early when he had five of his six strikeouts over the first three innings.
"He is young," Brigham said of his pitcher who will only be a junior at Burlington High School in the fall.
Terkel had only made two starts all season. He was used mainly in relief.
The Wildcats had a strong season, earning the Northern Division's No. 1 seed with a regular season record of 16-4.
They are staking their chances on a very good lineup.
"We don't strike out a lot. We put the ball in play," Brigham said.
NOTES: The game program is dedicated to Bill Lockerby, the Bellows Falls Post 37 coach who died in a hunting accident in October of 2021. ... Essex Post 91 is the defending champion. ... The winner of Sunday's championship game advances to the Northeast Regional in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts. The winner of the Regional will be one of the eight teams to move on to the American Legion World Series in Shelby, North Carolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.