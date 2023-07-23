CASTLETON — Essex Post 91's Gabe White could pull the strikeout pitch out of his back pocket whenever he needed it during his complete-game 7-2 victory over the Colchester Cannons on the second day of the Vermont State American Legion Baseball Tournament.
White struck out 14. He believes that is the most he has fanned in a game this spring or summer across his seasons at Bridgton Academy and at Essex Post 91.
White was as fresh in the seventh as at the beginning, whiffing the final two batters of the game.
"The fastball was real good and so was the off speed pitches," White said. "And my catcher called a great game. He is one of the best catchers I have ever had."
His catcher Eli Bostwick was named as the catcher on the All-Northern Division American Legion Team at Saturday night's Legion baseball banquet.
Bostwick also threw out Matai Callahan attempting to steal second base after leading off the sixth inning with a base hit. Callahan was ejected from the game after arguing the call.
The biggest blow for Post 91 was a grand slam home run by Owen Pinaud in the third inning that broke open a close game.
Pinaud, who also had a grand slam home run during the spring for Mount Mansfield Union High School, had one of four hits in that inning as Post 91 set nine men to the plate.
Essex took control quickly, taking a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first on a two-run double by Braedon Jones.
The Cannons cut the lead in half in the second when Hunter McClellan's single up the middle scored Malakai Callahan.
But just when it appeared that a dramatic duel might be in the offing between Chittenden County rivals, Pinaud stepped up with the bases loaded and changed the complexion of the game with one swing of the bat.
Left-hander Trace Roach started on the mound for the Cannons but gave way to Jackson Lyman in the third. Owen Towers came on in the fifth to pitch.
Essex sprayed 10 hits around Vermont State University-Castleton's ballpark with leadoff batter Hazen Randall getting three of them. Ben Deibler and Declan Cummings also had multiple hit games.
The Cannons managed only four hits off White, one an RBI double by Liam Buck.
White will be brandishing his pitches next season as a freshman at Bentley University, a program which plays in the Northeast-10 Conference of which St. Michael's is a member.
His more immediate concern is helping Post 91 to remain undefeated and to repeat as the Vermont state champions, an accomplishment that would send them into the Northeast Regional in Massachusetts, Aug. 2-6.
HONORS
The regular-season awards were doled out at Saturday night's banquet highlighted by the Player of the Year accolades, going to Brattleboro Post 5's Aidan Davis for the Southern Division and Essex's Bostwick for the Northern Division.
The other players chosen to the All-Southern Division Team were Brattleboro's Turner Clews, catcher; Brattleboro's Jackson Emery, first base; White River Junction's Christian Hathorn, second base; Lakes Region's Sawyer Ramey, shortstop; Lakes Region's Caleb Nelson, third base; and the outfielders, Manchester's Tor Majorell, White River Junction's Zach Johnson and Bennington's Aaron Whitman.
Named as utility players were Rutland Post 31's Colin Rider, Brattleboro's Alex Bingham, Manchester's Trevor Greene and Bennington's Josh Worthington.
Pitchers were Brattleboro's Jolie and Jayke Glidden and Manchester's Griff Briggs.
Joining Bostwick on the All-Northern Division Team were South Burlington's Will Gumbrell, catcher; South Burlington's Andrew Chandler, first base; Essex's Trevor Arsenault, second base; Essex's Andrew Goodrich, shortstop; Essex's Declan Cummings, third base; Essex's Hazen Randall and Will Erickson, Colchester's Matai Callahan, Addison's Alex Sperry and South Burlington's Jackson Littlefield and Augie Leven as outfielders.
Pitchers were Colchester's Trace Roach, Essex's Gabe White and Essex's Braedon Jones with Owen Pinaud named as a utility player.