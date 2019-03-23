WINDSOR — Streaks. That was the theme of the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association's Player of the Year awards, the biggest honors presented at the organization's day-long celebration of basketball Saturday at Windsor High School. Jamison Evans became the second player in two years from Rutland to receive the honor and St. Johnsbury's Sadie Stetson earned the award on the girls side and was the first to win the honor three straight years.
Evans follows Rutland's Noah Tyson, keeping the honor in the Raider family.
"I wanted to do it for Noah T," Evans said. "I wanted to follow him. He was my mentor for four years."
Now, Evans would like to emulate what Tyson has done in college as he heads to NCAA Division II Lynn University in Florida on a basketball scholarship. Tyson earned the New England Small College Athletic Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year accolade this season as a freshman at Colby College.
Evans averaged 24 points, seven rebounds and four assists per game for Rutland this season. He scored 1,091 points in his high school career.
Stetson, headed for Division I American University, averaged 17 points, five rebounds and 3.6 steals per game this year and scored 1,281 points during her four years with the Hilltoppers.
That was the marquee award but there were numerous others and the Media Award was one of those full-circle stories.
Four North-South Senior Games are part of the VBCA's day and in 1989 when the North-South games were held at Lyndon State, Parton made all seven of his shots from the floor while carrying the colors of Twinfield Union High School, leading the North to a victory.
Saturday, he was in Windsor to receive the Media Award for his work with CVTSport.net. Parton filmed 26 regular-season high school basketball games in addition to all of the Final Four contests at Barre Auditorium.
The games he films for schools such as Spaulding, Montpelier, U-32, Williamstown and Twinfield are displayed on the Times Argus website among other places.
It began for Parton in 1995 when he launched a show described as "Central Vermont's answer to ESPN" with interviews of local athletes.
In a day-long celebration of basketball that included awards already noted during the week, there were other honors handed out.
Judy Estes, the right arm of VBCA Executive Director Dave Fredrickson, received the Tommy Fennell Service Award.
Mount Mansfield's Hannah Angolano was the recipient of the Tristan Southworth Award, a scholarship that honors the outstanding three-sport athlete at Hazen Union who was killed serving in Afghanistan.
Windsor boys basketball player Rob Slocum was the recipient of the Robert "Stretch" Gillam Memorial Award. It goes to a player who has a passion for defense, loves the game and is a good team player.
Coaches recognized for milestone victories were White River Valley's Tim Perreault, Proctor's Jake Eaton and Winooski's Tom Prim (100), Williamstown's Jack Carrier, Enosburg and Missisquoi's Jim Bose and Lake Region's James Ingalls (200) and West Rutland's Carl Serrani for his 300th victory.
Marc Lambert and Chris Magistrals were honored as outstanding officials.
