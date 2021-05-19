Like the 306-foot-plus Bennington Battle Monument, the Mount Anthony softball team towers over the landscape. The Patriots are No. 1 in the Rutland Herald/Times Argus softball power rankings for the third straight week.
MAU pitcher Sofia Berryhill possesses good velocity and impeccable control. That will make the Bennington school a very tough out come playoff time.
It won’t be easy, though. There are plenty of contenders lined up in Division I including BFA-St. Albans, the No. 2 team.
All four divisions are intriguing with the playoff pairings less than two weeks away.
The favorite in Division II has got to be Lyndon. The Vikings, like MAU, have the power pitching. But Mount Abraham is there, like they always are, ready to challenge the Vikes along with Enosburg.
Springfield and U-32 are capable of dominant pitching performances any day. They can’t be discounted in Division II.
U-32’s Grace Johnson fired a no-hitter against Spaulding and lost 1-0.
When you have pitchers like Johnson and Springfield’s Izzy Belisle, you have a chance each time.
Unbeaten White River Valley is the defending Division III champion and will be difficult to dethrone. There are teams in this division like Oxbow and BFA-Fairfax that are capable of taking down the Wildcats.
The sleeper is Green Mountain. Despite four losses, GM can play with anyone. Coach Matt Wilson might very well be right about his Chieftains being the best hitting team in D-III.
Division IV seems to get more interesting each day.
Danville claims the No. 1 rankings and its calling card is a season sweep of a Blue Mountain team that dealt Oxbow its only loss on Tuesday.
Paul Remick’s Danvillers have two decent pitchers in Colleen Finn and eighth grader Cassidy Kittredge.
They won’t blow the ball by batters but the defense is solid in every spot. The left side of the infield is particularly good.
Yet, Blue Mountain, Poultney, West Rutland and Proctor are all extremely dangerous.
Thursday’s game in West Rutland with Poultney in town could add some clarity to the division. Or murk it up even more.
Proctor can throw the leather at you and the Phantoms hit the ball hard, too. If Jenna Davine can replicate her zero-walk performance of the other day, the Phantoms always have a chance.
Here we go with the latest installment of the Rutland Herald/Times Argus softball power rankings. Last week’s rankings are in parentheses and the rankings were made prior to Wednesday’s games.
1. Mount Anthony 10-0 (1) — The Patriots had a close call with Brattleboro, beating the Colonels 3-0. An All-South meeting somewhere on the playoff trail between those two could be a lot of fun.
2. BFA-St. Albans 8-1 (3) — The Comets’ only misstep was a 3-2 loss to Essex.
3. Lyndon 8-1 (3) – A one-run loss to Oxbow is all that stands between the Division II Vikings and a perfect record.
4. Missisquoi Valley 10-3 (4) — The Thunderbirds swept the season series from Essex. That catches your eye.
5. Mount Abraham 9-2 (8) — The Eagles are coming off a signature win over a very good Enosburg team.
6. Enosburg 7-1 (9)— The Hornets have split one-run decisions with Mount Abe. A third meeting come playoff time would be a treat.
7. Brattleboro 4-4 (5) — A .500 team ranked this high? You bet. The Colonels were competitive with Mount Anthony (3-0 loss) and Leah Madore’s power pitching gives them a chance against any opponent.
8. Essex 8-3 (2) — The twin losses to Missisquoi drops the Hornets down six spots but, make no mistake, this is a Division I title contender.
9. White River Valley 11-0 (6) — This is the team to beat in Division III. Fiona Vaillancourt throws hard, the Wildcats hit the ball hard throughout the lineup and they can handle the bat to play small ball as well.
10. Danville 8-1 (UR) — Paul Remick has a team on his hands that just might have enough to win a division that has a lot of parity.
The Top FivesDivision I: 1. Mount Anthony, 2. BFA-St. Albans, 3. Missisquoi Valley, 4. Brattleboro, 5. Essex.
Division II: 1. Lyndon, 2. Mount Abraham, 3. Enosburg, 4. Springfield, 5. U-32
Division III: 1. White River Valley, 2. Green Mountain, 3. BFA-Fairfax, 4. Oxbow, 5. Windsor.
Division IV: 1. Danville, 2. Blue Mountain, 3. Poultney, 4. West Rutland, 5. Proctor.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
