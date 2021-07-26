The Spaceman will be in Rutland on Friday.
Former major league pitcher Bill Lee will be making an appearance at the Vermont State American Legion Baseball Tournament before Friday’s second game. He will read the American Legion baseball code before the game, throw out the first pitch and give a brief speech on American Legion baseball.
Tuesday and Wednesday is where the road to St. Peter’s Field begins. Eight teams are vying to get to the venerable ballpark in Rutland for the final three days of the American Legion State Baseball Tournament. Two of them will not make it.
Rutland Post 31 is coming off losses in Sunday’s doubleheader at White River Post 84. It has been a difficult year for Post 31 but Rutland coach Mike Howe points out that it is a clean slate now.
His team secured the No. 4 seed from the Southern Division with a 3-14 record by virtue of being the host for the tournament.
If Post 31 is to get back to its home field for those final three days, it must win a game on the road against Post 91 of Essex, the No. 1 seed from the Northern Division, or win its game on Wednesday.
Rutland meets Essex on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
“I really like this team,” Post 91 coach Reese Tanguay said. “When we have had everyone here, we have played really tough.
“Defensively we are really solid. We are pretty athletic, can hit and the pitching is pretty deep.”
Tanguay said there is no chance his players will take that three-win Rutland team lightly.
“We kind of know what the state tournament is all about,” Tanguay said. “We have not seen Rutland this year. We have heard a little bit about them.
“We are just going to try to focus and play hard.”
Post 91 draws its players from Essex High School and Mount Mansfield Union High School.
Action continues on Wednesday. A loss by Rutland will mean Post 31 will have to win on Wednesday to get back to St. Peter’s Field where the tourney will be completed, July 29 through Aug. 1.
Post 91 brings a record of 14-4 into the game.
“I know they (Post 91) are really well-coached and that they have won a lot of games this year,” Howe said.
But Howe has all of his top pitchers available. He will send either Fraser Pierpont or Griff Briggs, his top two pitchers, to the mound against Essex Post 91.
Howe had planned to make the determination as to which pitcher he will use in the first game after evaluating them at Monday evening’s practice.
Howe liked what he saw from his team in White River on Sunday.
“Some of the young guys are starting to buy into the process,” Howe said.
He believes the team has gotten a lift late in the season from outfielder Cam Rider.
“He has looked really confident at the plate. He has had some quality at-bats,” Howe said.
Brattleboro carries the No. 1 seed for the Southern Division.
“Brattleboro has a lot of depth in pitching,” Howe said. “But when you get to the playoffs, it is really about who gets hot right now.”
Manchester also has pitching depth on a staff headlined by Joe McCoy, a football player at Hobart College.
While teams advance deeper into the tournament, pitching depth becomes more and more precious.
“It is a huge deal,” Howe said.
White River Post 84 has been busy, playing eight games in five days. Post 84 and Manchester finished with identical records (11-7) but Manchester got the No. 2 seed by winning the series with White River.
“The players knew they had to play hard to earn the right to get into the playoffs,” White River coach Dylan Spencer said.
Indeed, it was a dogfight with Bellows Falls Post 37 and Lakes Region still having a chance to get into the tournament going into the final games this past weekend.
“I think that says a lot about the Southern Division,” Spencer said.
Spencer believes his club is playing well at the right time.
“I do think we are turning the page. We are not taking as many third strikes,” he said.
White River has lost five one-run games. Spencer believes being in those types of games is going to fortify his team with some valuable experience.
Alex Bushway has struggled late in the season but he is a quality pitcher who always gives White River a chance.
The most successful pitcher on Post 84’s staff has been Carder Stratton who helped pitch White River Valley to the Division IV state championship in the spring.
Stratton is 4-1 in his 24.1 innings for Post 84 with 31 strikeouts. He gave Bellows Falls Post 37 only one earned run in the 13 innings he pitched against that club.
Bushway, Stratton, Colin Vielleux and Curtis Barry bolster the Upper Valley club with considerable pitching depth.
“The South always shows up,” Lakes Region coach Adam Greenlese said.
Lakes Region was still entertaining thoughts of making the field before it lost both ends of its doubleheader on Saturday against White River.
Ethan Kelley was the tough-luck losing pitcher for the Lakers in a 3-2 loss in the first game.
“He had a tough first inning and then he figured things out,” Greenleese said.
Brattleboro Post 5 is the South’s top seed and this year the seeding is more important than ever, said Post 5 coach Eric Libardoni.
“If we didn’t get the No. 1 seed we would be traveling up to the Burlington area and that’s a haul on a Tuesday,” Libardoni said. “Some of the teams won’t know who they will be playing on Wednesday or where they will be going until late Tuesday.”
Brattleboro’s top seed means they know they will be at friendly Tenney Field on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Brattleboro boasts a strong 1-2 pitching punch with Zinabu McNeice and Alex Bingham.
“Zinabu throws strikes. Bingham can be just as good if not better when he throws strikes,” Libardoni said.
Post 5 has played a number of non-league games so Liabrdoni has developed a number of pitchers behind them.
“I would say we can go six deep with pitchers we can trust,” he said.
The Brattleboro pitchers will face a formidable lineup when the Colchester Cannons come to town on Tuesday.
“They have four or five guys who are decent at the plate,” Libardoni said.
The Cannons tend to give up a lot of runs but they also score a lot of runs.
Manchester Union Underground, a new Legion entry this summer, has been a surprise.
An extremely young team, Manchester has adapted to the Legion battle seamlessly, compiling an 11-7 record for its No. 2 seed from the South.
“I think we have more pitching depth than people might think,” Manchester coach Eddie Lewicki said.
“I have a lot of guys who just haven’t been able to get a ton of innings.”
The ace is elder statesman Joe McCoy. He boasts a 6-1 record.
“Will Addington, who is our best hitter, was Burr and Burton’s best pitcher this year but he has only pitched two games for us,” Lewicki said. “That is just the way it worked out.”
Manchester wrapped up its regular season earlier than most teams so Lewicki tried to keep his players in their groove with a lot of live batting practice. Lewicki threw the BP to save the pitchers’ arms.
Now, the book is closed on the regular season and everyone is trying to get to Vermont Legion baseball’s biggest stage.
The Schedule
Tuesday, July 27
(All games at 5 p.m.)
Game 1: No. 3 White River Junction (11-7) at No. 2 South Burlington Wildcats (13-4)
Game 2: No. 4 Rutland Post 31 (3-14) at No. 1 Post 91 (14-4)
Game 3: Franklin County Post 1 (11-7) at No. 2 Manchester Union Underground (11-7)
Game 4: No. 4 Colchester Cannons (10-8) at No. 1 Brattleboro (14-4)
Wednesday, July 28
(All Game, 5 p.m.)
Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. loser Game 4.
Game 6: Loser Game 2 vs. loser Game 3.
Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. winner Game 4.
Game 8: Winner Game 2 vs. winner game 3.
Note: two teams will be eliminated after play on Tuesday.
Friday, July 30
(All games at St. Peter's Field)
Game 9: Winner game 6 vs. loser Game 7, 10 a.m.
Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. loser Game 8, 1 p.m.
Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 4 p.m.
Saturday, July 31
Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. winner Game 10, noon.
Game 13: Winner Game 12 vs. loser Game 11, 3 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 1
Game 14: Winner of Game 13 vs. winner of game 11, noon
Game 15. If needed, 3 p.m.
