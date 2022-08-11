Put a paint brush in Mill River Union High School assistant football coach Adam DeBartolo’s hands and he becomes Rembrandt.
Well, at least DeBartolo’s work is as important to new MRUHS coach Phil Hall as any of the Dutch painter’s masterpieces.
DeBartolo’s summer project was to transform the little structure that is set off separate from the school building into something that the Minutemen players could be proud of for their locker room.
“He did a great job. It has all been done over. He painted it in blue and red.
“He put up a Legacy Wall where we will have all of our newspaper clippings.”
The Minutemen hope to boast some stories for the wall that they can point to with pride.
That quest begins on Sept. 3 when they go to Bradford to open the season against Oxbow.
Then, comes the home opener the following week against Rutland County rival Otter Valley. Last year, the Otters whipped Mill River 37-6 during the regular season and beat them again in the playoffs, a defensive struggle that ended in a 12-6 score.
“That will be a big game,” Hall said of the home opener against the Otters.
It will also be a big game for the two first-year coaches who know one another very well.
When Jordan Tolar transferred from McNeese State to Castleton University as an offensive lineman, Hall was his position coach.
“We have been friends ever since,” Hall said.
Every coach approaches Monday, the first day of formal high school football practice in Vermont, with great anticipation.
That goes double for Hall and Tolar as they take the reins of their new teams.
Coach Jim Hill will be bringing his Fair haven team over to Mill River for a joint practice before the Otters, Minutemen, Fair Haven and CVU meet in Fair Haven for a scrimmage on Aug. 27.
Hall has loved what he has seen from his players over the summer, a time of weight lifting and clinics
“We have about 15 guys who have really come to everything,” Hall said.
You won’t see Milton head football coach Jim Provost at Mill River, Otter Valley or Poultney this season despite the fact that his Yellowjackets drop down to Division III. That is unless he is on scouting mission.
Milton plays none of the three D-III Rutland County teams.
Here’s the real head scratcher: The Yellowjackets do not play D-III BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille either despite the fact Fairfax is just seven miles down the road from Milton.
“That is the question of the year,” Jim Provost said when asked why his team is not playing BFA Fairfax/Lamoille.
Milton opens on the road against Missisquoi and Mount Abraham before playing its home opener in Week 3 on Sept. 16 under the Friday Night Lights against Windsor.
They do finish the season against southern Vermont teams, ending the schedule with a trip to Woodstock and a home game against Springfield.
Milton will scrimmage BFA-St. Albans on Aug. 27.
Milton will be young with only three seniors but the Jackets do boast junior Caleb Barnier, a linebacker/running back who could be the best player in the division.
Junior Matt Zeno is the likely quarterback.
“He is a good kid and smart. He is a good runner. I like our 1-2 punch with him and Barnier,” Provost said.
The offensive line should be a lot more solid this fall, Provost said.
The football fraternity is but a few days away from Monday and that first practice. It’s like a holiday in Vermont for those embracing the game. It is a renewal signaling the start of a new school year. There’s just something about it.
Division III Notes: Anthony Labor takes over as the head coach at Missisquoi, He replaces Chad Cioffi who left for the head coaching post at Rice. ... Rice is in Division III this year, moving down from D-II. Cioffi’s Rice debut comes on Sept. 3 at home against Otter Valley. ... The D-III teams this year are Fairfax/Lamoille, Mill River, Milton, Missisquoi, Mount Abraham, Otter Valley, Oxbow, Poultney, Rice, Springfield, Windsor and Woodstock. ... Poultney’s season opener on Sept. 3 at home against Mount Abraham will be played with the Fireman’s Trophy at stake. ... Poultney’s home game against Springfield on Sept. 24 will be the Chili Bowl. The Poultney Rotary Club hosts a Chili Cook Off downtown and the football game is also the Blue Devils’ Homecoming. ... Provost is thrilled to have former BFA-Fairfax and CVU head coach Mike Williams on his staff this season. ... Not many teams get up earlier than Springfield. Todd Aiken’s Cosmos gather at Brown Field at 6 a.m. on Monday for the first football practice.
