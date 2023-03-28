PROCTOR — Carlton Fisk hit 376 home runs during his career with the Red Sox and White Sox, none more memorable than the one that won the sixth game of the 1975 World Series for the Cincinnati Reds.
A few people might recall one he hammered in Proctor while playing for the Bellows Falls Post 37 American Legion team. It was hit so hard over the left fielder’s head that it rolled and rolled until it wound up in a yard at the corner of Park Street and Grove Street. The house at the time was owned by Proctor Junior-Senior High School Principal Bob Belding.
Fisk’s career landed him in the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, the destination of the Proctor High School baseball team on April 25.
The Phantoms will play Warrensburg, New York that day at historic Doubleday Field.
It is an event much anticipated by the Phantoms.
“It is a really good field and Babe Ruth played there. It would be awesome if I get to pitch there,” Proctor’s Jacob Path said.
The Proctor softball team just might be looking forward to their two games against rival West Rutland even more.
It was Westside that ended Proctor’s softball season in the semifinals with a dramatic comeback after the Phantoms built a 6-0 lead through five innings.
Proctor, with new coach Tom Lubaszewski, makes the short trip to West Rutland on May 4 and hosts Westside on May 23.
The Phantoms open the baseball season on April 13 at home against Leland & Gray. The softball team’s season begins on April 15 at Mill River and then plays its home opener on April 22 with Mill River coming to the Elm Street complex.
BASEBALL
Baseball is alive and well in Proctor. The Phantoms will boast a roster numbering from 17 to 19 players.
“We had to pull up four eighth graders a year ago. The biggest difference this year is where to put everybody. We’ve got so many options,” said Matt Razanouski, assistant coach to Jeff Patch.
The temperatures climbed to 48 degrees on Monday so the Phantoms moved outdoors onto the tennis courts. There were ground balls taken and pitchers threw off a portable mound. Nearby, on the outfield grass, Razanouski hit fly balls to the outfielders.
The Phantoms have plenty of arms with Jacob Patch a likely No. 1 in the rotation. Others who figure to see the mound include Roy Gee, Cam Cannucci, Joel Denton and Aaron Brock.
“We probably have six or seven who could pitch,” Razanouski said.
Patch was one of several players in the area availing himself to Sunday baseball workouts over the winter in the gym at Mount St. Joseph.
He said he benefited greatly there from the tutelage of Lincoln Pritchard, a hard-throwing pitcher at Mill River Union High School who was considered a prospect before an injury derailed his career. “He told me that I was not using my legs. He also helped me with my circle change,” Jacob Patch said.
“I think our pitching is way better than it was last year.”
The pitching depth got a boost when Denton came out for baseball this spring after not playing the previous season.
“Adding Joel was huge,” Patch said.
Cannucci will catch and pitch. The rugged junior is one of those guys who love baseball. He spent last summer playing for the Lakes Region American Legion baseball team.
Chase Razanouski could catch or play third base.
Riley Cannucci is an outfielder and, like his brother, had caught.
Lucas Merrill and Carter Crossmon are being looked at as shortstops and Bode Richardson is an outfielder.
The best outfield alignment, coach Razanouski said, could be Brogan Sheehe, Denton and Richardson.
Rounding out the roster are Dillon Aker, Connor Sweet, Jarett Patch, Matt Grover, Aiden Page, Gibson Wink and Brian Goda.
Proctor has a proud baseball history. The Phantoms have collected 14 state championships and the school has even produced a major league player — Elmer Bowman who had two pinch hitting appearances with the Washington Senators in 1920.
Several years ago, the unthinkable happened and Proctor did not have sufficient numbers to field a team.
It appears baseball is back and healthy again in Proctor.
SOFTBALL
Jenna Davine is the lone senior on the Proctor softball team and her motivation is higher than ever.
“It boosts my motivation even more,” Davine said when that heartbreaking semifinal loss to West Rutland last spring is mentioned.
“It makes me want it even more. And then coming up short in soccer (a loss in the final to Leland & Gray) and with the way the basketball season went, it just makes me want it more.
“This is the last high school team that I will play on.”
Can these Phantoms erase those recent disappointments?
“This team has great potential,” Davine said.
Potential starts with the other ‘P’ word — pitching. The good teams are strong in the circle and the Phantoms boast a proven one in Cadence Goodwin.
Who will catch her? Lubaszewki’s plan is to use two catchers: Isabel Greb and Madi Baker. The one not catching will likely be a corner infielder. Lubaszewski hopes they will land at third base because “they both have strong arms.”
Rhi Lubaszewski is a shortstop who also supplies a lot of the power in the middle of the lineup. She had a number of home runs last season including one that cleared the center field fence in that semifinal game to extend Proctor’s lead to 6-0.
Davine holds down center field. The axiom is that you have to be strong up the middle and she is a major piece of that.
“She is an amazing center fielder,” coach Lubaszewski said.
Rounding out the roster are Olivia Outslay, Fana Cisse, Jayda Perry, Lindsey Gearwar, Maddie Crowley, Reagan Phelps, Hailey Gipe, Aleea Richardson, Olivia Gianni, Riley Collins and Grace King.
Collins is a windfall, coming over from Mount St. Joseph which no longer has a softball program.
“We had no idea we were going to get her,” coach Lubaszewski said.
She took no time at all to make herself known. The Phantoms played a game of Knockout on the first day of practice and she was the last one standing.
“She is very athletic,” the Proctor coach said, noting that she could fill any spot.
Davine has played on some championship teams at Proctor and then endured a losing season in basketball this past winter.
She knows how it feels to be on both sides of the scoreboard.
Going out in a blaze of glory would mean everything to her.
