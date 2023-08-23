POULTNEY — When Hannah Welch, Emily Handley and Genesis Mead were eighth graders they played on a Poultney girls varsity soccer team that got shredded by Proctor 11-0.
The Blue Devils kept losing to the Phantoms and it was starting to get old. Then, last fall when Welch, Handley and Mead were seniors, the Devils blanked the Phantoms 2-0 with Kaydyn L'Esperance and Annaleice Taylor scoring the goals.
That was a breakthrough victory, a signpost on Poultney's road to respectability and now, they hope, as a Division IV state championship contender.
"Expectations are high," coach Hannah Latulippe said of the season which opens with a road game against Long Trail on Sept. 1.
She will find out a lot more about these Blue Devils before then as they will go against Otter Valley in a scrimmage on Tuesday.
"That was my favorite game," Poultney senior goalie Kenzie Ezzo said of the victory over Proctor.
Ezzo did her part with a 13-save shutout.
"We had been beaten by double digits by Proctor so many times. It was even better as a shutout," Ezzo said. "It was my favorite game because that team had been crushing us."
Ezzo and her twin sister Courtney Ezzo are two of six seniors on the team. The others are Bella Mack, Kaitlyn DeBonis, L'Esperance and Emily McFadden.
DeBonis is the leading returning scorer and will be looked on to provide a lot of the attack's punch again.
The big question is who will complement her when it comes to scoring goals so that the defense can't lock down on DeBonis.
Latulippe believes Mack, who scored her first varsity goal last year, is someone capable of filling that role.
Other potential scorers include L'Esperance, Emma Kelley, Courtney Ezzo and Eme Silverman.
Junior Hailey Hayes returns as the center back and should mesh with Kenzie Ezzo to offer a strong defense. Georgia Donaldson and McFadden are other strong defenders with experience
Freshman Liv Depres has looked solid in the midfield area.
Juniors include Taylor, Kelley, Hayes, Donaldson and Sam Carris.
Bromley Howard, Jade Thomas, Silverman and Jasemin McFadden are the sophomores.
The freshmen include Izzy Taylor, Depres, Jade Lupien and Mazie Pavalakis.
Three eighth graders could also be called up during the season.
The numbers are healthy with the roster listing 20 players.
This is the only sport that Kenzie Ezzo will play this senior year as she is having knee surgery in November.
She would love to go out with a special fall and help the team elevate last season's 8-8 record that ended with a first-round playoff loss to Danville.
One thing that Kenzie said she wants to do this season is to help train a backup goalie for next season after she is gone.
Latulippe said she has no idea at this point who a backup keeper might be.
Tuesday's scrimmage with the Otters will be an important piece of the preseason.
"We want to use it to work as a team, to bond," Kenzie said. "We want to get all of our younger kids to get more comfortable in playing with us."
It was a different kind of summer for the Blue Devils. They did not get in their usual touches with the ball by playing games at the Polo Fields in Rutland Town.
Latulippe, for one thing, gave birth to a baby boy in June and little Leo was in a carriage at practice on Wednesday.
If it starts with defense, the Blue Devils are in good shape with Ezzo in the net.
"She had a great season last year and shutting out Proctor is a big career highlight for her," Latulippe said.
"It is great to have her more in a leadership role this year."
Latulippe will be assisted by former Fair Haven player Johanna Morse.
The Blue Devils first three games are on the road. They will not be home until Sept. 18 when those Proctor Phantoms are back in town.
That makes for a pretty special home opener. The Devils will take the field with a confidence they have never had before in facing Proctor.
The Phantoms will be fired up, looking to get back to the domination they once had against the Devils.
But Latulippe and her Blue Devils aren't thinking that far ahead. There is more immediate business to take care of — road contests against Long Trail, Mill River and Arlington.
Little Leo is too young to understand wins and losses but Latulippe would love to one day be able to tell her son about the special season in 2023 when he was on the sidelines.