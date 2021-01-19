Emotions are running high in the matchbox gym in Proctor and they will likely remain that way even without fans.
That’s because expectations are always high in Marble Town and they usually have a team to meet those expectations.
That appears to be the case again for a boys basketball team that is the defending Division IV state champion and a girls basketball team that has the title of co-champions.
The Phantoms never got to play the girls state championship game against Mid-Vermont Christian. It was a casualty of COVID.
“It’s nice that they named them co-champions but it’s not the same,” Proctor first-year coach Joe McKearin said. “I think there is that drive to get back.”
THE GIRLSThere are two seniors and they both have the reputation of being blue collar types.
Rachel Stuhlmueller will be counted on for most of the rebounds. She is small post player on a small team but she also plays much bigger than she is.
She brandishes the same aggressiveness under the hoop that enabled her to post seven shutouts in 10 regular-season games as the goalkeeper on the state championship soccer team.
Sydney Wood carries that same aggression that makes her disruptive on defense.
Juniors are Laci French, Maggie McKearin, Katelyn Regula and Jasmyn Traverse.
Jenna Davine returns as a sophomore.
Isabel Greb leads a talented freshman contingent. She will be counted on for some solid guard play on both sides of the ball. Other freshmen are Grace King and Cadence Goodwin.
Goodwin will be counted on to come in and give the Phantoms some important minutes in the post.
McKearin will be relied on to contribute double-digit scoring but she is also a strong ball handler and distributor.
“We will struggle with rebounding. We are going to have to run, play fast and pressure on defense,” coach McKearin said. “We have good guards.”
When contact practices finally were green lighted on Monday, McKearin simply let his players go at it.
“I let them play a lot. I think most coaches around the state did. They haven’t played in 10 months. They were excited,” he said.
THE BOYSCam Richardson waited as the defender closed on him behind the 3-point line in Tuesday’s practice. He gave a slight fake with a shooting motion and then put the ball to the floor, driving hard for the made layup.
The senior didn’t look like somebody who has been away from basketball since junior high school.
Getting Richardson back is a boon to the Proctor boys basketball team but, make no mistake, the guys who will orchestrate the Phantoms are seniors Conner McKearin and Brennon Crossmon.
“Conner and Brennon are our unquestioned leaders. Most of our stuff will be run through them,” Proctor coach Jake Eaton said.
McKearin is not far off eclipsing the 1,000-point scoring mark.
A big plus for the Phantoms this year will be the emergence of sophomore Bryson Bourne. He showed flashes of what he can do last year and now he looks ready to put it all together.
“He could have a breakout year,” Eaton said.
Jed Nop is a hard-nosed senior who figures to help on both ends of the floor. His maturation as a sweeper was the centerpiece of the defense for a soccer team that made it to the state finals. That grit has been serving him well during the early-season basketball practices.
Carter Crossmon is a freshman who is going to give the Phantoms a big lift with his ball handling and shooting.
Hunter Bridge is another player likely to be in the guard rotation.
The Phantoms graduated three very good players from the title team: Joe Valerio, Sol Parker and Logan Starling.
Joe Valerio was the glue of the offense with his ball handling, perimeter shooting and, most of all, with his decision making.
“Joe Valerio always made the right play. Carter is a bonus. He will help fill that void from Joe leaving with his shooting and ability to handle the ball,” Eaton said.
The Phantoms were sky high for this week’s first practice where contact was permitted.
“They were super excited. They were over excited; they were dribbling the ball off their foot and missing layups,” Eaton said.
Some teams might be toning down the pace of their play due to mask wearing but Eaton said that won’t be the case with the Phantoms.
“We are going to run-run-run, press-press-press and trap-trap-trap,” he said.
He does acknowledge that building depth might be more important this season.
“We have got the potential to play three or four kids off the bench,” he said.
The schedule does have a different look to it this year with new opponents like Fair Haven and Mill River.
The game will be different without fans and that is something Eaton has talked to the Phantoms about.
“The way that we play, we feed off the crowd. We were a team of runs last year, 8-0 and 12-0 runs,” Eaton said.
“This year, the bench and the guys on the floor are going to have to create our own energy.
“I think this is the right group for that. We are very athletic this year.
“We might not be as pretty all the time this year but I think we are a little scrappier.”
The little Almo Buggiani Gym will not have fans this year, but if Tuesday’s practice was any indication, the place will be bursting at the seams with emotion.
