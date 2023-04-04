FAIR HAVEN — It's been a successful year in Fair Haven Union High School athletics.
The Slaters' girls soccer and field hockey teams went to the state championship game and their football, girls basketball and boys basketball teams made state semifinals appearances. On the wrestling mat and in track and field, they've even had individual champions.
Translation: They aren't scared of the big moment.
"Having a winning mentality, they understand how to win and what needs to be done to win," said Fair Haven baseball coach Adam Greenlese. "They're showing it every single day."
The winning mentality Fair Haven athletes have developed only figures to help the baseball and softball teams as they look to take a step forward after a 2022 season where both finished with a losing record.
BASEBALL
Fair Haven baseball has a lot of continuity going into the 2023 season.
"We have a pretty similar team to last year, except for the fact that we're a year older," Greenlese said. "We dealt with adversity last year and have a good attitude going into this season."
After graduating six seniors, the Slaters are carrying 11 guys on the varsity roster with a handful of players swinging from junior varsity when need be.
Fair Haven has a strong assortment of arms that will eat up innings this season. Carson Babbie and Tyler Niklasson are two guys that impressed last year and are back for their senior season. Alex Patch, Joe Buxton and Sawyer Ramey are other guys with plenty of experience on the mound.
Tim Kendall and Noah Woodbury provide the Slaters with multiple options behind the plate at catcher.
Fair Haven graduated just one of its infielders from last season and Greenlese has been working in Max Kyhill to potentially fill the shoes of Kyle James at the hot corner.
Ramey, a senior three-year varsity player, who most likely would have been a four-year varsity player if it weren't for the 2020 season being canceled because of COVID-19, anchors the infield at shortstop.
His double play partner at second base is junior Trey Lee, another three-year varsity guy. Buxton and Niklasson are two options for Fair Haven at first base depending on who is on the mound.
Babbie will be a leader in the outfield playing center field when he's not pitching. Joining him out there could be a handful of guys, among them Woodbury, Patch and Connor Fisher. Joey Notte is also on the varsity squad.
Freshmen Cody Adams, Ayden Donegan, Caleb Long and Porter Silva will be swing players and fill in the gaps for the Slaters.
Fair Haven wasn't happy with how up and down its 2022 season was and is determined to right the ship with more consistent play this year.
"They don't really want to have the same type of season we had last year. I think we underperformed," Greenlese said. "They're determined to turn it around. That's what that one year of maturity does for us."
Fair Haven begins its season on April 12 at Middlebury.
SOFTBALL
The Fair Haven softball team lost just three seniors to graduation, but all had crucial roles in the infield for the Slaters.
Fair Haven head coach Bill Jones and assistant Wally Fabian are trying to fill the holes at second base, third base and shortstop, but have plenty of options at their disposal.
Jones noted that any number of girls could step into those roles and he even floated the possibility of catcher Maddie Egan or first baseman Elizabeth Munger shifting to different infield roles if need be.
"We have a lot of options we're looking at," Jones said.
While there is some uncertainty about who will play where in the infield, Fair Haven's outfield is pretty well set with experience at each position. Jaylena Haley, a member of the Slaters' runner-up field hockey team in the fall, anchors things on the grass, along with Amelia Munger and Veronica Redondo.
"It's just a blessing to have those three back," Jones said.
Savannah Wilkinson could see some time out there as well.
Sophomore Tori Raymond will be Fair Haven's workhorse in the circle with Egan as the catcher. Freshmen Riley Babbie and junior Skylar Coffman could also see time pitching for the Slaters.
Redondo, Elizabeth Munger and Kaylee Griffis are Fair Haven's seniors. Egan, Haley and Coffman are juniors, Raymond, Amelia Munger, Reilly Marsden, Lindsay Lynch, Lea Emerson and Bri Cathcart are sophomores, while Wilkinson and Riley Babbie are freshmen.
Fair Haven softball also opens the season at Middlebury on April 12.
