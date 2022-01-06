Ramon “Bunny” Ruby’s recent death saddened many but it also brought thoughts back about one of the greatest eras in Slater Nation’s sports history.
“There were a lot of good ball clubs in Fair Haven in the fifties,” 81-year-old Bill Ryan said from his home in Jupiter, Florida this week. “Fair Haven had a lot of good kids and we lived to play. We didn’t get distracted. I had the best childhood anyone could ever have.”
Ryan played all three varsity sports for four years.
Ruby’s death got him to thinking about former Slater teammates — guys like Johnny Reed, Neil Robinson, Ed Kent, Joe Matte, Vic Ferris and, of course, Ruby.
That 1956-57 school year was unforgettable because the Slaters won all three state titles, capturing the biggest prize in football, basketball and baseball.
The Slaters defeated Brandon 7-4 to win the state baseball crown in 1957 but it is the next season’s title game that Ryan remembers most vividly.
The 1958 baseball crown was won in a state title game against Derby in a game that got pretty dicey.
The Slaters won it 4-3 but not before Ryan walked the bases loaded in the last inning.
“I struck out a lot that game but I walked more than I should,” Ryan said.
Ruby was catching and quickly visited the mound, saying to Ryan, ‘What the (expletive deleted) are you doing? Strike these guys out so we can go home.”
“I struck the next three hitters out and we went home. True story,” Ryan said.
Ryan struck out a lot of hitters. His senior year in a Slater uniform he struck out 96 of the 133 batters he faced.
He signed a contract with the Braves in his Fair Haven home and who showed up but Bob Feller, one of the greatest pitchers in major league history.
“He happened to be in New England that night and had heard there was a bonus baby in Fair Haven and came by the house the night I signed,” Ryan said.
He signed for $75,000, big money in those days.
It seems incredible given the 28-0 record and eight no-hitters Ryan threw for the Slaters, but his No. 1 love was football. He dreamed of playing football for Notre Dame.
He attended Notre Dame but it was to play baseball. He played intramural football and there was an attempt to recruit him for the Fighting Irish varsity team.
But his days at Notre Dame were short-lived, thanks to the hefty bonus. Ryan figured it was important to take care of his family back in Fair Haven.
His career was cut short by shoulder trouble. They did not have the answer for a torn rotator cuff that they do today.
He also had a torn ACL from his high school days but, again, there was no fix for that.
“They couldn’t even diagnose it then,” Ryan said. “I had to play hurt my whole life, even professionally.”
But his days in a Braves uniform were not without some special memories.
He was slated to be the Braves’ fifth starter for the 1962 season. Getting ready, he was pitching against the Yankees in an exhibition game in Bradenton, Florida.
Roger Maris had hit 61 home runs the previous season but Ryan fanned him three times, getting each strikeout with his slider.
“I can remember it like it was this morning,” Ryan said.
He was leading 1-0 in the seventh and only scheduled to throw seven innings that day.
He threw a slider to Mickey Mantle and if he could have grabbed the ball back as soon as it left his hand, Ryan would have. He knew it was headed for the middle of the plate, knee high, right where the Mick liked it.
“I never saw a ball hit so hard. It went over the fence at 422 feet and cleared the Virginia pines behind the fence,” Ryan said.
He later ran into Mantle in a hotel elevator and told him the story. They had a good laugh over that one.
Ryan was successful in the minor leagues before the shoulder problem ended it all. He was 13-5 in 1961 at Boise.
He nearly tried to become Rick Ankiel long before there was a Rick Ankiel and convert to being a position player.
“I loved to hit,” Ryan said.
He was a good hitter and figures he might have pursued that experiment were it not for the fact he was about to get married.
He thought it was time to get on with life beyond athletics and he became extremely successful in the television industry. He was President and Chief Executive of Post-Newsweek’s stations.
Despite all the professional memories made in baseball and in a TV industry that he loved, the images of Fair Haven athletics flicker in front of his eyes from time to time.
When something happens like one of his teammates passing, the images come back all the more.
He recalled one day in baseball when something incredible happened in a game at Chester High School, the forerunner of Green Mountain Union High School.
“I don’t know if it has ever been done. We hit four consecutive home runs (all over the fence) that day,” Ryan said. “Bunny, Joe Matte, Johnny Reed and I hit one.”
He recalls Robinson’s exploits more on the football field.
“He could run like a deer and stop and go on a dime,” Ryan said.
He remembers Kent as a left-handed pitcher who could not throw hard but who had great stuff.
He recalled the 6-foot-5 Ferris and Bill Eagan as being great shooters on the basketball team.
The coach of all three of those Slater championship teams that school year was Ralph Kehoe.
“He was a wonderful guy and a fabulous coach,” Ryan said.
“The kids loved him like a father. He was a Marine instructor and tough, but he had a lot of love mixed in.”
Later, when Ryan would deliver an editorial over one of his TV stations that Kehoe did not agree with, Kehoe would call him.
Ryan pitched in Yakima, Boise and Austin and wore the Milwaukee Braves uniform while striking out Maris three times in Bradenton.
But he will be quick to tell you, there was no place to be but Fair Haven in the 1950s.
