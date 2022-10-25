FAIR HAVEN — Strafford native Noah Kahan has a hit single rising up the charts called "Stick Season." The Fair Haven field hockey team is having a different kind of stick season, but this season of the sticks is one they won't soon forget.
A week and a half ago, Fair Haven was celebrating clinching its first winning regular season in 43 years. It was another box checked in the Slaters' return to relevancy, but it didn't represent the end goal for this year's group.
Second-seeded Fair Haven has its sights on something more and the Slaters took their first step toward reaching their championship goals with a 3-0 win against No. 7 Missisquoi Valley in the Division III quarterfinals Tuesday afternoon.
Fair Haven (8-6-1) will play the winner of the quarterfinal between No. 3 Lyndon Institute and No. 6 Harwood, who play Thursday afternoon.
The semifinal is scheduled for Tuesday at 5:45 p.m. Resnick believes it will either be at Burr and Burton Academy or South Burlington, with the Vermont Principals' Association wanting the state semifinals and final played on a turf field.
The Thunderbirds made the 2-hour drive from their perch in the upper left corner of the state to play this quarterfinal with the Slaters, so they weren't going to make Fair Haven's job easy.
MVU battled, but in the end, it was the Slaters' talent winning out.
Fair Haven opened the scoring with 9:41 left in the opening quarter. With the ball loose around the goal, many of the players on the field were expecting a whistle to be called, but Slaters senior Alana Williams didn't hear one, so she didn't stop playing.
With most players frozen around her, she was free to bury the opening goal on the right post.
"People like to stop when it hits their foot, but that's the importance of playing the whistle," said Fair Haven coach Allison Resnick. "A ref is always going to give you that advantage if you have the ball and still have possession. She had not a single defender on her and had just a beautiful lifted ball."
It was an impressive goal for Williams, but it wasn't Resnick's favorite of the day. Her favorite was the second one, which the Slaters scored midway through the second quarter.
Williams sent in a great cross from the right side and junior Emilee Higgins was there to put it home.
Crossing the ball in was something Fair Haven has been working on recently, so it was big for them to see that work come to fruition in a game.
"We've worked this past week on the pace of that ball and making sure in the heat of the moment that it's a slow enough pace that your teammate can stop it, settle it quickly and get it on goal," Resnick said.
The Slaters added their final goal in the third quarter, where Jaylena Haley took one of patented powerful strokes that went to the far post and Vivian Ladabouche scored.
The Thunderbirds had their own spurts of pressure throughout the game, but it was the play in their defensive end that stood out. Nobody was more consistent on that end then goalie Asher Nester.
Nester made eight saves to keep MVU alive. They had a great series of three consecutive saves in the opening quarter that really kept the Thunderbirds in it.
"Asher is an absolute amazing goalie," said MVU coach Jacey Rivers. "They work so hard and keep their feet down and keep (the ball) out of the circle."
The Thunderbirds finished the season with a 4-10-1 record. For Fair Haven, dreams of a state title remain alive.
Kahan was just announced as part of the entertainment lineup for the Killington Cup taking place on Killington Mountain Thanksgiving weekend.
You're bound to hear his lyrics, "And I love Vermont, but it's the season of the sticks" filling up the crisp air around Killington's Superstar Trail after the best women's Alpine skiers in the world have concluded competition that Saturday.
Resnick, who teaches math and science at Killington Mountain School, hopes her Slaters' season of the sticks ends with a win.
