Last year’s abbreviated winter sports season was what it was, but at least it was something.
There wasn’t anything for wrestling or indoor track athletes.
The decision was made by the state that wrestling and indoor track were not safe to take place with the COVID-19 pandemic in full force.
Spaulding wrestling coach Darren O’Meara and his assistant coach Matt Thurston, who works in the medical field, made a presentation that included assembling data from USA Wrestling and the National Wrestling Coaches Association.
Fair Haven coach Scott Shaddock was another one of the coaches last winter that spearheaded an effort to save the wrestling season.
The effort was vast, but it didn’t yield what they had hoped – a season.
A year later, wrestling, and indoor track, are picking up the pieces of a lost season and looking forward to a successful return this winter.
Shaddock was up with his team in the wrestling room overlooking Fair Haven’s gymnasium for the first day of winter sports practices on Monday.
“We did open mats for two weeks,” Shaddock said of the preparation in the weeks leading up to the season.
Fair Haven’s squad is young, but a talented group. Rutland’s Tyler Terrian, a former 5th-place finisher at states, is back with the team, and an impressive class of athletes that were placers at junior high states the last time wrestling was held in 2019-20 will be competing as well.
“We just started so some kids are just figuring out if they’re going to wrestle or not,” Shaddock said.
Not having a season last year means the adjustment at the start of this season could a bigger one to make. Some wrestlers who could be put into high-pressure varsity situations may not have the high school experience to fall back on.
“They’re going to learn real quick what a varsity practice is like, instead of how junior high is,” Shaddock said.
“Some of these guys, when we just did open mats, every day I came in and say, ‘I’m just letting you know this is open mats and I’m not supposed to be instructing you, but you probably should be doing more than you are now because you’re going to be sore on Monday.’
“I have a lot of talent here. It’s just about getting them to believe in themselves.”
While there was no competition season last year, teams across the state could do ‘strength and conditioning’ workouts.
“I talked with Bob Johnson up at the VPA and I said, ‘So Bob, what is strength and conditioning?’ He goes, ‘what do you think, Scott?’ and I go, ‘thank you,’” Shaddock said.
“I have Russian bands, Bulgarian bags. We did a lot of jump rope and movement skills. The biggest thing is preparing them mentally and physically.”
The Slaters, and teams across the state, know that preparation will be hard work, but they’re glad to be back.
