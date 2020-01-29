FAIR HAVEN — Division II girls basketball has been owned by the Fair Haven girls basketball team this winter.
As the only unbeaten team left standing in the division, one is left to wonder, can anyone knock them off?
Springfield was inches away from being the answer to that question, but couldn’t finish the job on its home court.
The next D-II power to take a swing at the Slaters is Burr and Burton, who comes to town Thursday night.
BBA (8-4), who moved down from Division I this year, has made the most of its veteran roster and looks like a contender to make it to Barre Auditorium.
“Their athleticism and size are at that ‘wow factor,’” said Fair Haven coach Kyle Wilson. “They pressure you and handle pressure well themselves. If we can handle their pressure, we’ll be in good shape.”
Junior Carol Herbert leads the charge for the Bulldogs, in her third year on varsity. The BBA forward has a myriad of post moves and is a tough cover for any defender.
“We have to really make sure we block her out and limit her to one shot,” said Wilson of the Bulldogs’ big. “Her footwork is really strong around the basket and she can step out and fit a 15-footer.”
Wilson envisions multiple girls getting the defensive assignment of Herbert.
Around Herbert, seniors Ashley Heaton and Grace Pinkus are big threats, but there is tons of depth past those three with players like Jordan Smith and Rebecca Montaufray, among others.
Luckily for Fair Haven, it has one of the best scorers in the state suiting up for them. Ryleigh Coloutti has scored more than 20 points in 75 percent of the Slaters’ games, including a 32-point effort against Hartford.
Coloutti is also inching ever so close to the 1,000-point scoring mark. The junior guard is just 20 points away from hitting the plateau.
“Over the past year, she has really developed her game. She can drive, plays great defense and handles the ball,” Wilson said. “She really works on her game even on her own time. Ryleigh is a huge competitor.”
Teams aren’t unbeaten at this point in the season for nothing and the Slaters are much more than just the Ryleigh Coloutti show. Courtney Brewster is a force on the block and a constant double-double threat with her work on the boards.
Kerigan Disorda is great complement for Coloutti at the guard position. Emma Briggs, Kyleigh Grenier, Theresa Culpo and Zoey Cole, along with multiple others, contribute to the undefeated Slaters’ chemistry.
Fair Haven hasn’t had too many close calls, but its matchup with Springfield certainly was. The Slaters had to step up in the closing moments to close out the Cosmos. Tough tests like that will only benefit their development.
“I’m a firm believer in playing meaningful regular season games because it only helps you in the second season (the postseason),” Wilson said. “Our kids are always working hard. It’s a pleasure to go to practice every day.”
Thursday’s tip is set for 7 p.m. in Fair Haven.
The Rutland boys basketball team is in desperate need to right the ship. Coming off a loss to league foe Burr and Burton, the Raiders find themselves in an unfamiliar spot, at the .500 mark.
Rutland looks to get back into the winning column against Metro region opponent Burlington Thursday night. Earlier in the year, the Raiders went up north and edged the Seahorses by six, holding Burlington under 40 points.
They’ll look for a repeat of that defensive effort when the Seahorses come to College of Saint Joseph.
Girls basketball has an enticing Thursday matchup on deck as well. Springfield hosts Windsor in a matchup of D-II’s elite and D-III’s elite. The guard matchup alone is one to sell this game. The Cosmos’ Hailey Perham against the Yellow Jackets’ Olivia Rockwood should be nice battle.
The Castleton men’s hockey team seems to up its game when it takes on the best of the best.
Just look at the Spartans’ 2-1 upset win against Norwich early in the season and it’s clear the team has that extra gear to step into.
Castleton’s Friday night opponent, Babson, certainly fits that elite bill.
The Beavers were ranked No. 9 in last week’s USCHO Division III poll and hasn’t lost a game since late November.
Do the Spartans have a little more magic in store this season? Friday night could be telling sign.
The Castleton women’s basketball team has had its ups and downs, rattling off multiple win streaks of at least four games, but also a losing streak of five games.
The Spartans have one of their biggest tests of the season Saturday afternoon when they host Rhode Island College.
The Anchormen sit atop the Little East Conference standings and are 16-2 overall. Earlier in the month, RIC topped Castleton 68-49.
