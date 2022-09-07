New division, who's this? The Fair Haven girls soccer team called and left a message, an emphatic one at that.
The Slaters made their Division III debut on Wednesday against Green Mountain and cruised to an 8-0 win.
This year's Fair Haven squad is nearly identical to the one that was a top contender in D-II last season. The players are another year older and another year more refined on the pitch.
Junior Lily Briggs is one of the most experienced players of the bunch, entering her third year on varsity. She played a massive role in the season-opening win, scoring three goals and assisting on two.
"(Lily) has such a foot and so much power. It's been about controlling that and putting that in the right space and getting it on frame more," said Slaters coach Teri Perry. "She's worked really hard even since last year, getting it on frame more. Today, it was spot on."
Everything about Briggs' game was spot on. She picked up her first assist on Fair Haven's third and final goal of the first half, with a great cutback pass to sophomore Maddy Perry. Perry ran on and netted what was her second goal of the day.
Briggs had another assist to open the second half dishing off to Ayame Merkel in the box for a goal and then Briggs went on to score the next three goals.
Her patented left foot was a weapon on all three.
The final goal of the game came on a well-placed corner kick from sophomore Elizabeth Love that found the head of her older sister, senior Brittney Love, for a goal.
Fair Haven dominated possession all match long and the goals quickly came.
The Slaters notched two goals within the first 10 minutes. Clara Young cleaned up a rebound off a Briggs shot to put Fair Haven on the board less than five minutes into play.
Less than three minutes later, Perry followed a shot and got her body on the ball for it to trickle over the goal line.
Attacking the net is something Fair Haven preaches. There are times when nothing comes of it, but you're rewarded when the opportunity arises.
"On the first goal, Clara was sitting on the far post. We've watched film and we've seen how many times the ball somehow gets over there," coach Perry said. "Ninety % of the time, you're going to stand there and do nothing, but if 10% of the time, you score a goal, it's worth it.
"We were just trying to find the seams today. We knew (Green Mountain) was playing a diamond defense. It took us a little while."
Fair Haven swallowed up much of the potential scoring threats. Green Mountain had seven shots on goal, but not many were a major challenge for Slaters sophomore keeper Kate Hadwen.
GM keeper Luna Burkland was busy on a day where Fair Haven got off 42 shots. Burkland kept the Chieftains afloat at times, making 27 saves.
Green Mountain is young, so it will take its lumps. Taking on a historically strong program like the Slaters is a good learning experience.
"We're going to keep working," said Chieftains coach Carolynn Hamilton. "We have to finish it in the end. If we play them again in the playoffs, hopefully it's a somewhat better result."
Green Mountain (1-2) looks to get back on track on Saturday, hosting Mill River. Fair Haven (1-0) is in action on Friday, playing at Hartford.
