A follower of Vermont high school basketball would be hard-pressed to find a Division II school that plays at as consistent of a high level as Fair Haven.
The Slaters boys and girls teams have a history of winning, a tradition that is passed on from one player to the next.
This time of the year always breeds high expectations in the Slate Valley and this winter is no different.
With tons of returners, experience won’t be an issue for the hoopers in white and navy blue.
After missing out on the trip last year, Barre Auditorium is well within both teams’ grasp.
BOYSIt all starts with point guard Sawyer Ramey. The senior has seen everything there is to see on the basketball court as he enters his fourth season as a key cog on the Fair Haven varsity roster.
Ramey comes off a season where he put up more than 500 points and is the driving force in everything the Slaters do.
“Sawyer played a lot of basketball over the summer and in AAU. He’ll be what makes us go,” said longtime Fair Haven coach Bob Prenevost. “We have a lot around them that will complement what he does.”
Having depth is important no matter the sport. A team can’t rely on one player to do everything or else they’d be predictable. Just like last year, the Slaters boast plenty of depth to go along with the standout Ramey.
Fair Haven graduated three seniors, including one starter in center Brandon Eastman, meaning four of their five starters from last year’s 17-5 squad return.
Complementing Ramey on the wings will be senior Sam Barber and junior Joe Buxton. Both guys grew into much heightened roles last season and are capable of putting up points on any given night.
Buxton, who comes in around 6-foot-4, will also see some time in the post.
Sophomore Phil Bean, also multiple inches taller than 6 feet, returns as a starter in the post.
Fair Haven won’t be starving for size. Senior Matt Finnegan has plenty of experience and other guys like Frankie Hoover, Alex Patch, Noah Woodbury and Dylan Wetmore will also provide a spark.
Carson Babbie could be a key piece at guard, as could transfer Kahnai Gill and sophomore Max Kyhill.
“The cupboard is not bare. It will just be about how quickly we solidify,” Prenevost said.
Fair Haven is coming off a very successful football season, where it went to the Division II semifinals. Prenevost believes success like that can translate over to the winter season.
D-II figures to be a slugfest as it has been in recent seasons, but the Slaters have everything they need to be among the elite.
“The kids are excited. We had some great open gyms,” Prenevost said.
Fair Haven had a scrimmage on Saturday at Spaulding that also included Bellows Falls and Essex.
It also has a scrimmage at CVU on Tuesday, before opening the season on Saturday at home against Windsor.
GIRLSFair Haven girls athletes have gotten used to winning this school year.
In the fall, the girls soccer and field hockey teams made their respective state championship games, both falling in one-goal contests.
Now, they come together with one goal in mind, capturing a state championship on the basketball court.
“Pretty much our whole team played either field hockey or soccer, so they had a wonderful fall season,” said Fair Haven coach Kyle Wilson. “Hopefully, we can build upon it during the winter and keep climbing the ladder.”
The Slaters have a great base of talented athletes that are determined to keep Fair Haven playing at the elite level it has grown accustomed to in recent seasons.
The Slaters are coming off a season where they didn’t get to Barre Auditorium for the state semifinals after advancing to that stage eight seasons in a row.
Fair Haven return most of the major contributors from last year’s 16-6 squad.
Similar to last year, the Slaters will be lacking in size, so speed and fundamentals will be key to their success.
“We’re going to rely a lot on our speed and athleticism and quickness,” Wilson said. “Our motto is play bigger than our size.”
Returning starter Alana Williams, a senior, is one the few true post players on the roster and will be relied upon for consistent rebounding. Fellow senior Holly Gannon also plays in the post, coming off the bench and freshman Tori Kelly is a prototypical post player as well.
On Saturday, Fair Haven hosted its annual four-way scrimmage ahead of the regular season, welcoming Division I Colchester, Division III Thetford Academy and defending Division IV champion West Rutland to the Slate Valley.
The Slaters used a lot of four-guard lineups, which makes sense given their depth at the guard position.
Junior Lily Briggs is the most experienced of the guards, entering her third year on varsity. Senior Brittney Love runs the point and continues to grow her game.
Sophomores Kate Hadwen and Izzy Cole started in Saturday’s scrimmages and figure to have big roles as well.
Alexis Murray, Maddy Perry, Elizabeth Love, Kirsten Parker and Julia Carrara also contribute at guard.
“Our guard depth is really, really good,” Wilson said. “We can probably go nine-deep pretty consistently.”
Fair Haven has one more scrimmage on the docket at CVU on Tuesday, before their season opener on Friday at home against defending Division II champion Mount Abraham. The Eagles knocked out the Slaters in the playoffs last winter.
