March 7, 2020 will go down as a great day in Fair Haven sports history.
Most will remember that was the day that the Slater boys basketball team was hoisting their second Division II state championship in three years under coach Bob Prenevost.
But just 2.6 miles down the road, the Slater bowling team was creating some magic of their own at Twin City Lanes.
Led by individual state championship runner-up Jacob Pickielnok and a strong supporting cast, Fair Haven won its first state championship in program history. South Burlington won the championship the previous two seasons.
They clinched the title by going through the Wolves in a tight match. The Slaters had bested Hartford and Randolph to get to the final.
Fair Haven looks to repeat this year and Slaters coach Vern Seaver thinks they have the talent to reach the top again.
Fair Haven lost a few bowlers from last year’s championship team, most notably Pickielnok. They have seven people on their roster this season.
Chance Clark is the Slaters’ lone senior and he should provide plenty of experience for some of the younger bowlers.
“We’ll rely on Chance a lot. He can move around anywhere for us,” Seaver said.
Sophomore Josh Kennedy was a top-tier bowler for the Slaters last season. He just missed out on the top 16 in the individual championships at Rutland Bowlerama with a high game of 169.
Kennedy should be at that elite level again this year.
“Josh was a starter for us on that championship team,” Seaver said.
Nick Snide, Andrew McManus and Keenan Donaldson are also back from the 2020 squad.
“We have a really good group of returners,” Seaver said.
Nathan Jones and Hunter Greene are the two newcomers. Both are sophomores.
COVID-19 remains a factor for how the season will run, just as it has for most sports. For how matches will be run this season, Seaver isn’t entirely sure just yet. There are meetings to be had to hammer out the details.
There is a strong possibility that matches could be virtual, where teams compete at their home alley and scores are collected from the participating schools to decide the winner.
According to Seaver, there are 10 schools participating in bowling this year. As of now, the state championship is scheduled for March 20, whether it will be virtual or not has yet to be determined.
The Slaters have their eye on the prize. They would love to keep the title in Rutland County.
“They all are motivated, especially the bowlers that are stepping into bigger roles. This is their time,” Seaver said. “The team looks really good early on.”
adam.aucoin @rutlandherald.com
