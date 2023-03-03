FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven student section decked out in all black chanted in unison, "BARRE, BARRE, BARRE." They'll be experiencing the magic of the Barre Auditorium on Wednesday.
The Fair Haven boys basketball team locked up a trip to the Barre Aud, beating No. 7 seed Mount Abraham 51-37 in Friday's Division II quarterfinal in the Slate Valley.
It's the fifth time in the last seven seasons that the Slaters have reached the state semifinals. Their opponent on Wednesday is No. 3 North Country (20-2), a squad making its fourth straight trip to The Aud. The Falcons beat No. 6 Mount St. Joseph 54-38 on Friday to lock up their spot.
In the other D-II quarterfinals, No. 4 Montpelier beat No. 5 Hartford 59-33 and No. 1 Spaulding beat No. 8 Harwood 65-38.
Fair Haven has a way of putting up points in bunches. The Slaters get into a flow and it's nearly impossible to slow them down.
Fair Haven had one of those runs in the first quarter of Friday's quarterfinal and that made all the difference.
After a scoreless opening two minutes, the Slaters caught fire, jumping out an 11-4 advantage that forced Eagles coach Martin Clark to call a timeout.
It didn't stop the Slaters' momentum.
After a Mount Abraham free throw, Fair Haven closed the quarter on a 10-0 run to lead by 16 going into the second.
"We looked at their size and saw them on tape and knew we wanted to speed (Mount Abraham) up," said Slaters coach Bob Prenevost. "We thought if we could get their feet going, they might have a hard time making passes.
"That got us out and got us going and got our feet going too."
"(Fair Haven) made the shots and we didn't," Clark said. "We had some opportunities at the foul line early and we missed those. We fell behind early and it's a dogfight after that."
A key cog in that early success for the Slaters was wing Joe Buxton. Buxton had a pair of swished 3s in the opening quarter, scoring all eight of his points in the frame.
Buxton likely would have had an even bigger game, but his night came to a close very early. He hopped off the court in the first half after suffering an ankle injury. The 6-foot-4 junior didn't return to the game.
Fair Haven prides itself on a next-man-up mentality. If one person goes down, others have to pick up the slack.
It's something the team had to do when star point guard Sawyer Ramey was dealing with a back issue midway through the season and it's the same when a key cog like Buxton goes down.
Prenevost lauded the impact of Noah Beayon and Matt Finnegan stepping up with extended minutes after the Buxton injury.
"That's what the program is about. It was good to see them contribute," Prenevost said.
Mount Abraham played with Fair Haven the rest of the night, even outscoring the undermanned Slaters from the second quarter on.
Chance Denecker led the Eagles with 11 points and also had three steals. Big man Ian Funke had 10 points, including a pair of 3s in the fourth, also adding five blocks.
Ramey had a standout day to pace the Fair Haven attack. He had 19 points to go along with seven boards and seven steals. He had an amazing game as a distributor and even picked up his 500th career assist on Friday.
Following Ramey was Sam Barber with 10, Buxton with eight and six apiece from Beayon and Phil Bean.
Fair Haven (22-0) has dreams of an undefeated season, but there's still two games in the way of that goal.
It starts with Wednesday against the Falcons.
"We'll get tape on North Country and be ready for Wednesday," Prenevost said.
Tip-off is set for 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday at the Barre Aud.
