BRANDON — Closing out a quarter strong is essential in basketball. A team can have all the momentum in the world, but if it can't sustain it, it's all for naught.
The Otter Valley boys basketball team struggled to finish quarters with authority and it cost them, falling to rival Fair Haven 54-34 Tuesday night at the House of Noise.
"It's super important," said Slaters junior Joe Buxton about the importance of ending a quarter on a high note. "We feed off momentum."
Buxton was a a big creator of momentum in Tuesday's game and he stepped to the plate in crucial moments.
The Otters had grabbed their first lead since the first bucket of the game on an Aiden Decker 3 in the latter stages of the first half, but Buxton took it upon himself to make sure the Slaters were smiling heading into the break.
He drove to the bucket to to quell what was a 5-0 Otter Valley run and followed it up with a trey. Buxton's excellence was the ignition for a 9-0 Fair Haven run in the last minute of the first half.
Longtime Fair Haven coach Bob Prenevost always talks about the need for everyone to chip in throughout the season. If they step up in crucial spots in the regular season, odds are they won't find the moment too big when the lights are brightest in the playoffs.
Guys like Buxton, Phil Bean and Sam Barber are doing just that with point guard Sawyer Ramey taking on more of a facilitating role as he works his way back from a nagging back issue.
"We're finding other kids stepping up at the right times," Prenevost said. "That's what the long season is about and what the program is all about, building up around five. We're seeing that right now."
Barber paced Fair Haven with 21 points, including 10 in the opening quarter. Buxton followed with 16 points and Bean had six. Ramey added five, but was an excellent passer all night long.
Otter Valley coach Mike Stark pointed to that Fair Haven run late in the second quarter as the defining moment in the game.
"We were moving the ball around pretty well and then we settled for a contested jump shot," Stark said.
"If I could go back to that, I'd take a timeout and tell them, 'let's move the ball and unless it's a layup, let's go into the half up one.' That might change the momentum of the game."
The Otters showed they could hang with Fair Haven in stretches, but the late runs by the Slaters were daggers in Otter Valley's chances.
The Slaters had an 8-0 run in the latter stages of the third that helped them create a cushion.
Otter Valley got Fair Haven's lead down to as little as eight in the fourth quarter, but the Slaters clamped down and didn't allow any more Otters points the rest of the way.
For the Otters, it's about sustaining the high level of play. The team has shown the ability to play elite opponents tough, but has struggled with closing the deal.
"We get it back to eight, but then we get away from what was successful to get back to that position," Stark said. "We have to stay focused. We have a young team and that mental focus comes with maturity.
"The box score looks like we lost by 20, but it was a lot closer than that. We should be able to run with any team in Division II."
Scoring was balanced for the Otters. Logan Letourneau led the charge with eight points, while Decker, Drew Pelkey and Owen Thomas all added seven.
Fair Haven found a way to weather the storm and execute in crucial moments. That's a huge reason the Slaters have gotten to the halfway mark of the season undefeated.
"Otter Valley played fearless," Prenevost said. "This was a game where we could have gotten dumped, but we hung in there tough and made the right plays at the right time."
Fair Haven (10-0) is scheduled for one of its toughest regular season games on Thursday, hosting one-loss Hartford. Otter Valley (4-7) gets its second shot at Mount St. Joseph at McDonough Gymnasium the same night. Both games could be in jeopardy of not being played given the forecast.
