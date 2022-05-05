Tyler Niklasson is unassuming by nature. He's the gentle giant of the Fair Haven baseball team who goes about his business and does everything he can to put his team in a position to win.
When the Slaters needed him in the most crucial moments of their rivalry game against Rutland, Niklasson answered the call.
Niklasson turned in six innings of relief on the mound and came up with a pair of clutch hits as Fair Haven edged the Raiders 6-5 in eight innings on Thursday at Giorgetti Park.
The tall right-hander is a team-first guy. It's something that is evident when he takes the hill.
Fair Haven ace Ethan Kelley didn't have his best stuff on Thursday, walking five batters, hitting two more and allowing three runs in two innings of work.
But just as Slaters coach Adam Greenlese has done many times over the last two seasons, he turned to Niklasson, knowing he could stop the bleeding.
"That's the way you pick up your teammates," Greenlese said. "Ethan didn't have his ace stuff, but we were able to accept that and move past that. Tyler just comes on and shuts the door. You can't ask for anything more."
Fair Haven was in a 3-0 hole when Niklasson took over in the third inning, but he was determined to come on and not let Rutland open up a larger lead.
"I had to stay focused. I had to just follow through," Niklasson said.
Niklasson gave up a run in the third on a Chris Maguire ground out, but a pair of fielding errors by teammates did him no favors in the inning.
He gave up one more run in the fourth on Jevan Valente single that scored Tyler Weatherhogg, but Niklasson was fairly lights out across the final four innings of work.
Niklasson went just one batter over the minimum in three innings, before mowing down Rutland 1-2-3 in the final inning.
While he was keeping the Raiders at bay, slowly but surely, Fair Haven was chipping away with its bats.
The Slaters struggled out of the gate hitting Rutland ace Valente, getting caught looking on four strikeouts across the first two innings, but they adjusted from there.
"(Jevan) has a good curveball, which kept a couple of my hitters off balance," Greenlese said. "I never count my guys out of the game. They always find a way to get some energy."
In the third inning, Trey Lee started that energy with a lead off walk and Sawyer Ramey followed with a single. Lee came around to score on a fly out to right by Matt Heibler and Ramey was plated by a Kelley single.
After Rutland put up a run apiece in the ensuing two innings, the Slaters didn't go away. Lee reached once again, this time on an error at first, to lead off the fifth inning and scored on another Kelley single.
Fair Haven went down 1-2-3 in the sixth, setting up a do-or-die top of the seventh.
Niklasson, known mostly for his pitching, flashed a strong bat to lead off the inning with a single. Lee bunted over courtesy runner Alex Patch, before Ramey ripped a double to the gap to score Patch, letting out a 'let's go' to his bench after arriving at second.
Heibler came up next and singled to score the speedy Ramey and tie the game.
Rutland came up empty in the bottom half, sending the game to extra innings, where the error bug struck the Raiders. Kyle James and Connor Fisher reached base on fielding errors, setting up Niklasson to come through for the eventual-game winning RBI.
Rutland had played a fairly clean game defensively, so having those miscues in that crucial spot stung.
"We had a few too many mistakes, some base running mistakes earlier in the game," said Raiders coach Geoff Bloomer. "Defensively, we weren't too bad, but those errors came at a crucial point.
"These are the types of games you need to play in to build on the season and get better."
Bloomer felt it was a missed opportunity for his club not adding on after getting the early lead.
"You can't let off the gas pedal. You have to keep hitting," Bloomer said.
Rutland had five hits in the game, two of which coming from Michael Schillinger.
Ramey went 3-for-5 for Fair Haven, while Niklasson, Kelley and Joe Buxton had two hits apiece.
Valente lasted four innings, giving up five hits and striking out eight. Anders Lowkes pitched in relief and was effective up until the closing two innings.
Rutland (1-6) looks to bounce back at Hartford on Saturday under the lights of Maxfield Sports Complex at 7 p.m.
