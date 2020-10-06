FAIR HAVEN — When an offense is sputtering, it becomes all the more important that a defense makes a big play.
Fair Haven’s Ryan Muratorri provided just that for the Slaters football team in their 14-10 win against rival Rutland Tuesday night at LaPlaca Field.
Late in the third quarter, Rutland led 10-0 and looked like it was set to extend the lead. Sophomore Eli Pockette led the Raiders down the field, finding Joe Pratico for a nice 32-yard gain to get into Slater territory.
Pockette then found Toby Jakubowski for a 6-yard gain, but on his next pass, Muratorri came up huge, stepping in front of it and turning the tide with an interception.
Fair Haven didn’t capitalize on the next drive, being forced to punt, but after Rutland punted near the start of the fourth, the Slaters finally found the groove they were looking for.
Sophomore quarterback Sawyer Ramey opened the drive finding his favorite target, the speedy Kohlby Murray, and it resulted in 24 yards and a trip into Rutland territory. Ramey connected with Murray again a few plays later, before hitting Zach Ellis with a pass to the left side that Ellis took in for a score.
“I told Ryan that he made the biggest play of the game,” said Slaters coach Jim Hill. “He swung the momentum and we finally woke up.”
Wake up, they did.
On the next drive, Rutland’s Evan Pockette had a pass that deflected off his receiver’s hands and bounced up and into Owen Loughan’s arms for an interception.
Fair Haven continued to swing the pendulum in its direction, with Ramey going 4-for-4 on the next drive, moving the ball 61 yards to cap off the series with a 2-yard score to Matt Heibler and the lead.
Pockette left a ball over the middle of the field on the Raiders’ final drive and Ramey picked it off, as Fair Haven drained the last few minutes. The Slaters had a 4th-and-1 during that drive, which could have given Rutland life if they stopped them, but Fair Haven executed for a first down and took a pair of kneel downs.
“They beat us,” said Rutland coach Mike Norman. “They played better than we did. You have to take your hat off to them. We have to play better.”
Neither team looked great offensively in the first half. The half was filled with a lot of drops, some balls that were over or underthrown and it resulted in a ton of punts.
The teams combined for six punts in the first half and there were a pair of turnover-on-downs.
Fair Haven had a chance to go on the board first in the second quarter, but Evan Reed missed a field goal.
Rutland notched its first points late in the half. A beautiful pass from Evan Pockette to the left sideline found Joe Anderson, setting the Raiders up on the Fair Haven 2.
With time running down, Rutland called a timeout and set up a successful 17-yard field goal by Slade Postemski.
The Raiders made the most of their first drive in the second half, as Eli Pockette drove Rutland down the field and capped it off with a 7-yard touchdown pass to Collin Kimball.
Ramey threw for 182 yards and two touchdowns. Murray was his top target with six receptions for 105 yards. Evan Pockette had 165 passing yards for Rutland.
Fair Haven is 2-1 and is at Poultney on Saturday. Rutland is 3-1 and travels to Middlebury Friday night.
