FAIR HAVEN — Fair Haven alumna Brittney Love buried her first three collegiate goals on Wednesday and just about 100 miles south her former Slater teammates were putting on an offensive display of their own.
The Fair Haven girls soccer team flexed its offensive muscles in a big way, cruising to a 9-1 win against Green Mountain in Wednesday night's opener at LaPlaca Field.
In last year's state championship game against Stowe, it took the Slaters until the 80th minute to finally break through for a goal. There was no such wait in their first game since that instant classic.
Junior Maddy Perry scored less than a minute and a half into Wednesday's game, running onto a long through ball and using her incredible speed to put pressure on the GM backs.
It broke the lid off the Slater goal early and there was no putting that lid back on.
Perry had a great dish to senior Lily Briggs, who dribbled into the box and extended the Fair Haven lead about four minutes later and things kept rolling as the Slaters' elite goal scorers went to work.
Briggs had a hat trick in the first half alone and scored a team-high four goals. Perry buried three goals, two of them coming in the first half. Elizabeth Love and Ayame Merkel both found the back of the net once.
Love, whose nickname is Tiz, had one of the grittier assists of the day, busting her butt to the end line to save a ball from going out and getting a short cross off to Briggs that the senior converted midway through the first half.
"We were trying to play out wide to Tiz and Ayame because they're such strong players. We moved the ball really well," said Briggs of the early focus in Wednesday's contest. "We try not to shoot from outside of the 18 too often. We want to get in and we want to get easy shots."
Fair Haven put that focus into action throughout the game, getting pretty much all of its goals inside the box where the Green Mountain defenders were under major pressure.
"They're firing on all cylinders right now. They're working so well together," said Fair Haven coach Teri Perry.
The Slaters have an attack that very few can match in Division III. Between Briggs, Maddy Perry, Elizabeth Love and Merkel, teams really have to pick their poison. Their chemistry and history playing together makes them even tougher to stop.
"Myself, Maddy and Tiz have been playing to together since the fifth or sixth grade. We've really been working off each other," Briggs said. "We know where to go. Sometimes, we don't even need to call it out."
Fair Haven pushed its lead to 7-0 early in the second half with perry's third goal of the night.
Green Mountain got on the board with 14 minutes left with a beautiful strike from well outside the box by Linsey Miles that sailed into the net with little Fair Haven keeper Kate Hadwen could do, based on the placement.
Hadwen wasn't very busy, but was tested in spurts, having to make 10 saves, some of which more difficult than others.
"It's tough to be a keeper in these games," coach Perry said. "You have nothing, nothing, nothing and then all of a sudden you have to be on the top of your game."
Honore Hazen made her varsity debut in net for Green Mountain, making 13 stops on a busy night for the freshman.
Fair Haven (1-0) looks to keep rolling on Saturday, playing at Bellows Falls.
Green Mountain (0-1) will be competing in the tournament in Ludlow over the weekend. GM plays Leland & Gray on Friday at 8 p.m. in the second of two games at Dorsey Park that night.