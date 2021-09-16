FAIR HAVEN — If a player puts themselves in the right spot around the goal, more often than not, they’ll be rewarded.
The Fair Haven field hockey team was doing that all game long in a 5-0 win against Springfield Thursday afternoon.
“We have been practicing a ton and have had hard games which have showed what we need to work on,” said Slaters coach Allison Resnick. “We’ve been focused on being in the right places around the goal to help that ball fall in. Just one shot isn’t going to do it. You need the support of everyone being in the right position.”
Resnick’s girls were doing just that and it allowed Fair Haven to break through with 10:15 to go before the half. Sophomore Katrin Shaw was in the right spot around the goal and put home a rebound attempt. Alana Williams was awarded the assist on the play.
The opening goal gave the Slaters some confidence as they controlled play throughout the rest of the half.
Fair Haven opened up its lead with goals in quick succession later in the quarter. With 5:32 left in the half, Williams found an opening on the right side of the goal and put it in the cage. Less than a minute later, Marissa Holcomb scored to make it 3-0.
The Slaters continued to pressure the Cosmo defensemen and goalie Gretchen Gilcris.
The sophomore held her own in the cage despite the Fair Haven attack. In an attacking zone that was often congested, she did a great job of kicking away potential trouble balls and communicated with her defense.
“Gretchen is a great communicator. When the ball is back there, she has no problem saying ‘mine’ and making sure all of her teammates understand that ball is hers,” said first-year Springfield coach Alex Nikolovski.
“That makes a huge difference in goal. Her teammates trust her and that’s something we’ve focused on this season, listening to your goalie because they can see everything.”
For the day, Gilcris turned away 13 Fair Haven shots.
Fair Haven maintained its dominance of possession throughout the second half, with the ball mostly living in the Slater attacking zone.
Fair Haven was held off the board for much of the third quarter, given a strong Cosmos defense, but the Slaters found the back of the cage again with 1:14 to play in the frame.
Senior Tegan Hoard took a shot on goal and it was tipped in by sophomore Emilee Higgins. Hoard was credited the assist.
The Slaters finished the scoring with less than 10 minutes to play in the final quarter when their lone freshman Vivian Ladabouche scored on an assist from junior Alexis Murray.
Springfield has its best run of play in the opening quarter of Thursday’s contest. The Cosmos kept the possession battle much more equal and threatened in the attacking zone.
“This past week, we’ve really been focusing on our flat and through passes,” Nikolovski said. “The passing game that first quarter was phenomenal.
“We’re still getting a little bit tired, so we need work on defense, stopping the ball further up the field, but the improvement from last week to this week was great.”
For the Slaters, it was all about settling in and not getting rattled by what Springfield was doing. That allowed them to take control and never give it back.
“We’re a really young and new program with one sub in this game,” Resnick said. “Remembering to play our own game is something that is a hard concept when you’re a new team. After the first quarter, we talked about playing our own game and we did. I like to play how we should play and not whoever the opponent is.”
Thursday’s game was originally scheduled for Wednesday, before weather caused a day postponement, meaning there won’t be much time to prepare ahead of their Friday games.
Springfield (0-3) hosts Woodstock on Friday.
Fair Haven (2-2) is at Rutland on Friday.
That matchup with the Ravens will be extra special for Resnick who graduated from Rutland High.
She would love knock off her Division I alma mater, but knows her team will need a strong effort to do so.
“We saw them at the (BBA) Play Day. It was only a 20-minute game and Play Day is Play Day. Everyone is figuring themselves out,” Resnick said.
“It was a 0-0 20-minute game though and I think there’s no reason we can’t go out there and show them what we’ve got. I’m definitely hoping for that win and I think we’re capable of it. Only having one sub in back to back games is definitely a lot, so I’m hopeful we’re well-rested for tomorrow.”
Both of those Friday games are set for 4 p.m. starts.
