Emma Briggs put two in the back of the net as the Slaters of Fair Haven continued their good form to start the season. The junior forward was one of three Slaters to score in their 5-1 victory over the Middlebury Tigers during their home opener on Friday evening.
It was a tale of two halves for both teams. Fair Haven came out strong and Middlebury took advantage early in the second half.
The game opened with an own goal after two minutes when Middlebury’s keeper fumbled the ball and hit it into the goal. That seemed to wake up the Tigers, the next ten minutes were tightly contested.
Fair Haven coach Ian Akin could be heard from the sideline urging his team to, “check back harder,” and to, “switch fields.”
With 28:39 left in the first half, Megan Ezzo struck a ball just out of the reach of the Tiger’s goalie to extend their lead to 2-0. Ryleigh Colontti, Junior midfielder, scored off of a throw-in to make it 3-0 with 16:22 left in the first.
The big takeaway from the first half was the difference in goalie play. Fair Haven goalie Emma Ezzo was a brick wall and stopped anything that came her way.
Middlebury took note of this and made the decision to switch goalies to start the second half.
“Their first half keeper did a really nice job,” Akin said. “She put herself in some good spots, and we put the ball in some difficult spots against her.”
Akin also noted that the second half goalie was, “super active,” and, “very athletic.” She was able to keep Fair Haven off of the scoreboard for the majority of the second half.
While she was doing her part in keeping the Slaters scoreless, Middlebury was able to put one behind Emma Ezzo to earn their first and only goal of the night.
Middlebury looked like an entirely different team in the second half and fought hard to put more goals in the back of the net.
But Fair Haven wasn’t going to allow the Tigers to make a comeback.
Emma Ezzo stopped a shot with ten minutes left in the game that would have made the score 3-2. That got a huge reaction from the home crowd.
Briggs hit a curved shot passed the keeper with 7:40 left on the clock, and the Slaters scored another goal in the remaining time to win 5-1.
“I think that we had some success by working hard,” Akin said. “But the possession play could be better quality, and we’ll get there…it’s only the second game of the season.”
The Slaters return to action Monday when they host Springfield at 6 p.m. at Fair Haven Union High School.
