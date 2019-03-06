BARRE — There have been many Barre Auditorium classics in the Vermont girls basketball tournament history. Fair Haven’s 39-35 overtime victory over Springfield can take its place with the best of them.
Kaleigh Brown knocked down the winning hoop from outside in the overtime and then drained two pressure-packed free throws to account for the final margin.
It appeared in regulation time that Fair Haven’s Ryleigh Coloutti had done enough to win it.
Coloutti nailed was wide open and she didn’t miss, nailing a 3-point field goal with 1:09 remaining, as big of a shot as there was in the game at the time, putting the Slaters in front 33-29.
But the Comsos, who alreday had a comeback for the ages in the playoffs against Bellows Falls, fought back and forced overtime.
Hannah Crosby turned a steal into a layup for the bucket that forced the overtime.
The victory sends the No. 3 Slaters into the Division II on Saturday at 3:35 p.m. against Lake Region at Barre Auditorium.
The No. 7 Cosmos were trying to get to their first state final in program history.
Brown led the Slaters with 11 points. Courtney Brewster added nine points and 11 rebounds, including many important caroms down the stretch. Coloutti had nine points.
Hannah Crosby led the Cosmos with 11 points. Hailey Perham had a stellar all-round game with nine points and 10 rebounds and Gabby Wardwell had 15 rebounds to go with her eight points.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.